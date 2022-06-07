When Gabby & Rachel’s Cast Spoilers Will Be Revealed

There has been a lot of talk in Bachelor Nation about who will be trying to win the hearts of dual Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Fans have been waiting on pins and needles for an announcement. The wait is about to be over.

Here’s The When and Where

Are you ready to meet the men of Gabby and Rachel's season of #TheBachelorette? Get a first look tomorrow at 8pm ET / 5pm PT exclusively on @ bachelornationabc's TikTok! 😍 @JessePalmerTV pic.twitter.com/0R16wO7dYc — ABC (@ABCNetwork) June 6, 2022

On June 6, ABC announced on Twitter that the men will be revealed June 7 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (5:00 p.m. Pacific) on TikTok, in a brand new “Meet the Men” exclusive, hosted by Jesse Palmer.

Windey and Recchia first found out that they were going to share the title of Bachelorette in season 19 on “After the Final Rose.” Host, Jessie Palmer made the announcement in front of a live audience shortly after interviewing the women about their mutual breakup with season 26 Bachelor, Clayton Echard.

Fans still have to wait until Monday, July 11 to see the premier of this groundbreaking season of “The Bachelorette.” However, getting a look at who will be in the running for these best friends’ hearts should help tide them over, at least for a little while.

Windey has already teased about who she might have chosen for her final rose. She jokingly posted a picture of actor Zac Efron on Instagram with the caption, “He came for the right reasons swear.” Whether or not there is an Efron look-a-like among the suitors will become apparent tonight on TikTok.

The Efron tease was not the first time Windey used Instagram stories to make fans salivate for details. On May 25, the ICU nurse held up her left hand, loaded with rings, and asked, “notice anything new?”

What Can Fans Expect from the New Men?

Without revealing any spoilers, it seems safe to say that there will probably be more than the standard 25-30 men this time around, considering that there are two bachelorettes instead of one. As far as the types of men being cast, that may depend on what Recchia and Windey are looking for. Details about their types, and their wish lists, can be seen in their ABC bios.

Windey’s ABC bio reads, “Gabby is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass.” So, fans should not expect Windey to choose anyone boring. Check.

The bio continues with, “Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.” That probably does not mean equally carrying the weight of three relationships, as Echard notoriously did.

Windey’s bio also states that her nonnegotiable is that “Whatever man captures Gabby’s heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her goldendoodle, Leonardo, are a package deal. While Gabby would love to find a man, she isn’t the type to lose herself in a relationship. She’s hoping to find a man who will love her for the independent woman she is.”

Recchia’s ABC bio is equally telling. It states, “As a hopeless romantic, Rachel is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family and especially to waiters. In the end, Rachel wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate.”

Tune in to TikTok at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (5:00 p.m. Pacific) June 7, to see if there are any men with these qualities in the cast.