‘Bachelorette’ Stars Faced ‘Difficult Circumstances’ & ‘Double the Drama’ This Season

Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” got off to a strong start with Monday night’s premiere, and spoilers suggest it’s going to be a wild ride to the final rose ceremony. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia already demonstrated their willingness to press for what they want, and host Jesse Palmer said more of that is on the way. What else does Palmer tease about Windey and Recchia’s journeys to find love?

Here’s what you need to know:

Recchia & Windey ‘Took Control’

Palmer told E! News, “I think they deserve a ton of credit, because they took control.” During the premiere, viewers watched as Windey and Recchia decided they were not ready to eliminate many men. They felt they had not talked to as many bachelors as they wanted during the cocktail party, and they asked Palmer if they could go about the first night’s eliminations differently. Palmer suggested they eliminate anyone they absolutely knew they would not be interested in getting to know better, so they eliminated three guys and canceled the formal rose ceremony.

That apparently will not be the only time “The Bachelorette” stars will fight for what they believe they need. “They sometimes made up their own rules, they entered uncharted waters at times, but I think the biggest thing about Rachel and Gabby is they have tremendous support for one another.” The extended preview for season 19 showed Windey and Recchia leaning on one another for support, much as they did during the premiere. At the same time, there will be significant challenges that arise and could make it difficult for the two women to maintain their close friendship. Luckily, they overcame what Palmer described as many “unexpected” challenges and remain good friends now.

Raw & Unexpected Moments Presented Significant Challenges

Palmer noted Windey and Recchia were not pitted against one another or pushed to compete against each other over their bachelors. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t entirely smooth sailing, though. “There were some raw, serious and honest conversations that had to take place” Palmer explained. He told Us Weekly the ladies were “faced with a lot of very difficult circumstances and situations. Ultimately, though, “this whole thing just worked and I cannot wait for Bachelor Nation to see how it all unfolds because it’ll be unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

The decision to have two leads for season 19 of “The Bachelorette” was a fairly last-minute call for production. That reportedly made filming incredibly difficult at times, especially given much of Windey and Recchia’s journey took place on a cruise ship. Palmer suggested the unique components of this particular season generated “a lot of different scenarios that we could never anticipate,” and that the ladies “could not prepare for” ahead of time. Apparently, it all came together, hough, and Palmer promises viewers will see “two love stories, two completely different journeys” because “it’s literally double the love, double the drama and double the fun.” He said Windey and Recchia’s journeys to find love “are nothing short of remarkable,” and viewers will be eager to see how this all proceeds.