‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Quits the Show

Clare Crawley wasn’t the only person to quit this season of The Bachelorette. After her exit, Chris Harrison gave the remaining men the chance to leave or stay for another shot at love. Despite initially sticking around, Jason Foster decided he would be leaving the show.

Foster was Crawley’s first one-on-one date of the season. He was on the fence whether to remain for the reveal of Tayshia Adams or not, but after giving it some thought, stopped by to tell Adams he would no longer be staying this season.

“I wanted to come and chat with you a little bit. It was so refreshing to have you come in the other night and I’m really happy you’re here,” Foster told Adams after showing up at her door. “But, I took this journey not knowing what to expect and I let my walls down and I think I fell in love with Clare. And unfortunately, she chose somebody else and my feelings for her were real.”

He went on to tell Adams she deserved someone who was all in for her. She did try to get him to stay, telling him, “I just don’t want you to close off on other things because it didn’t work out with her. Because you could be passing something else up that’s great.”

Yet, Foster said he could “just feel like in my heart right now, I can’t give that.” His exit played upon fears Adams had that the men carried over from Crawley’s time would view her as a second choice, but he tried to reassure her that was not the case.

“Those 19 guys don’t feel what I have. They’re here for you, they’re not here for Clare,” Foster said. “Promise you, you’re in good hands with one of those guys. So, I’m really sorry I can’t be here for you, it sucks.”

Foster Was Crawley’s First One-on-One of the Season

Fans instantly had mixed reactions after Foster exited the limo on night one. He replicated Crawley’s entrance on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, donning a fake pregnancy belly.

Crawley took it in stride, choosing him as her first one-on-one date of the season.

The duo went to the desert outside the La Quinta Resort and Club to have a heart-to-heart where Foster opened up about past relationship shortcomings and the date ended in Crawley burning her finale dress from Galavis’ season.

Yet, Crawley seemingly instantly fell in love with Dale Moss and exited the show early engaged to him.

He Dropped 120 Pounds Before Joining the Show

While he may not look like it now, Foster previously weighed more than 300 pounds before joining the dating franchise.

He revealed the weight loss on Instagram, writing, “305 pounds of 100% man meat on the left, too 230 pounds of less man meat on the right. Down 75 pounds in 65 days. My body and joints don’t hate me as much anymore. Feeling goooooood.”

According to his ABC profile, he would go on to lose more weight, totaling 120 pounds down since leaving the NFL.

