‘Bachelorette’ Fans Go Off On Jenn Tran’s Questionable Group Date in Australia

Jenn Tran’s latest group date has fans recalling one of the most infamous moments in the history of “The Bachelorette.” On the July 22, 2204 episode of the ABC dating show, Tran’s guys stripped down during a pitstop in Melbourne, Australia.

On July 22, ABC posted a teaser “warning” for the new episode. The message stated: “Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette contains images of graphic nature, including scantily clad men thrusting and gyrating. If you have a weak heart of raging libido, viewer discretion is advised.”

A caption read: “WARNING: Tonight’s episode of #TheBachelorette is steamy. Prepare accordingly.”

It’s not the first time a group date has gotten steamy, but fans couldn’t help but compare it to one of the most memorable “Bachelorette” moments of all time.

Fans Had a Big Reaction to the Teaser Clip For Jenn Tran’s Group Date

On July 21, ABC shared a clip from the episode with Tran welcoming a group of her suitors to the historic Forum Theater in Melbourne. “The Bachelorette” star then had her guys check out a performance from “a local talent group”—aka, a gang of beefy blokes from the male dance revue Thunder From Down Under.

“Obviously we know exactly how to get bachelorettes excited, so today we’re putting you to prove you’ve got what it takes to be with Jenn,” one of the dancers said to Tran’s dates.

Tran’s frontrunner Sam McKinney showed off his confidence by ripping his t-shirt off, prompting “The Bachelorette” to talk about the “very palatable sexual tension” she has with him.

But in the comments section of an Instagram post of the scene, fans took things back to Clare Crawley’s season of the show when a near-naked date had one of her suits up in arms. The 2020 “Bachelorette” date featured a game of strip dodgeball that had guys baring down to jock straps. Contestant Yosef Aborady took issue with the date and noted that it was inappropriate for his 4-year-old daughter Zara to see such things.

“Fair warning to Yosef’s daughter at home,” one commenter cracked.

“Hoping Yosef’s daughter isn’t watching!” another agreed.

“But Yosef has a daughter at home…” added another.

“I was juuuust thinking, What about Yosef’s daughter 😂,” another fan chimed in.

Other fans said they didn’t think the racy group date was appropriate either.

“This is gross. It’s not cool when you objectify the women, but it’s also not cool to do it to the men,” one viewer wrote.

“I’ve been watching this show since season 1, but this show is slowly becoming soft porn. Sad,” another agreed.

Yosef Aborady Told Clare Crawley Her Group Date Was ‘Degrading’

During Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette,” fans had a big reaction to the strip dodgeball date. Some felt it crossed the line. Former “Bachelor” star Ben Higgins spoke on his “Almost Famous” podcast to say the date theme was “pushing the envelope a little bit” and would never had happened on a male-led season.

Bachelor Nation alum Bekah Martinez addressed the date on her “Chatty Broads” podcast to say it was “humiliating” to Crawley as well as the guys. “She was literally forced to watch them as they had their d**** out for her… I felt bad for everyone involved.”

Aborady blamed Crawley for the date. In one of the cringiest “Bachelorette” scenes of all time, the single father reminded Crawley that he “sacrificed a lot” to be on the show. “I’m missing out on time with my daughter,” the then-30-year-old said in week 2. “And every second I’m here, that’s one second I’ve taken away from being with my child.”

He then dove into what his biggest beef was about. “I was absolutely appalled at the group date that occurred yesterday,” he said in the season 16 scene. “There was naked guys, you know, doing– or playing dodgeball together. It’s so humiliating and degrading, and I don’t see how that really translates into finding a husband. Like, who’s willing to strip down butt naked and play dodgeball?”

“If I had been on that date, I sure as hell wouldn’t have crossed that line,” he continued. “Not in a million years would I be caught dead doing that. Like, if my daughter saw me doing that, if my family saw me doing that, like, think of the thought that they would have. Think of the example that would be setting.”

“I was so appalled,” Aborady added. “A completely classless display. I expected a lot more from the oldest Bachelorette that’s ever been. And I can’t believe that that actually occurred. That’s not the type of example I want to set for my daughter.”

Aborady went so far as to say she was “ashamed” to be associated with Crawly before she handed him his walking papers. “Believe that you’re not fit to be a mother to my child,” he told Crawley on his way out.

Aborady reiterated his stance when he returned to the franchise for the “Men Tell All” episode months later. According to AI.com, he told then-host Chris Harrison he didn’t approve of the “humiliation” the date caused everyone involved. “Everything I said was factually accurate,” he added.

After Harrison advised him to apologize to Crawley, he fired back with, “I’m not gonna apologize to Clare. I really don’t care what any of these guys really think about me. I’m gonna stay true to myself.”