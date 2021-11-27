Jordan Rodgers & JoJo Fletcher Are Finally Getting Married

Two years later than intended, one of Bachelor Nation’s longest engagements is finally coming to an end. Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher revealed she will walk down the aisle to fiance Jordan Rodgers next year.

The 31-year-old shared a picture of the two from a recent photoshoot in her Instagram Story, writing, “2022 … (Finally).”

Fletcher met her former football-playing beau on season 12 of “The Bachelorette,” leaving the season engaged. The couple originally intended to marry on June 13, 2020 but pushed back the occasion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She marked the delayed wedding date on Instagram, writing in part, “As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait.”

It seems they will have to wait a little bit longer. While she ended the caption, “2021, we realllyyyy can’t wait for you,” they were once again forced to postpone.

Fletcher & Rodgers Postponed Their Wedding a 2nd Time

Speaking with Heavy in February, the pair revealed they had been “holding out hope” for May 2021 nuptials, but were facing capacity limitations for their venue.

“Our venue is still at a 10 person maximum and you know, our venue’s hopeful that at some point it might increase, but you know, we have a rather large, medium-to-large, wedding party and we’ve always envisioned a big celebration,” Rodgers said. “We’ve waited a long time, so we wanted it to be what we’ve always dreamed of, but right now we’re kind of in that gray area of possibly having to postpone again or decide what we’re going to do.”

As his fiancee chimed in, “We never thought that when we postponed last year, a year out, that we would be still here. And the truth of it is that we are, we are still here and we want to make sure that our wedding day – the day that we both have really, you know, dreamt about, are excited about – we want everyone to feel safe. We want everyone to have fun. We want it to feel like what we envision.”

Rodgers Proposed to Fletcher Again After the Show

While America watched as Rodgers got on bended knee before getting the final rose on “The Bachelorette,” he proposed to Fletcher privately in August 2019. She celebrated the gesture on Instagram, revealing she thought they were just looking at wedding venues.

“I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it,” the house flipper wrote. She added, “The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for.”

In the meantime, the engaged couple seems to be enjoying life with their two dogs – Jackson and Jagger.

