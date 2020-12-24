Bachelor Nation Couple Reveals They Have the Coronavirus

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her Bachelor Nation beau Jason Tartick took to Instagram on December 24 to reveal they have contracted the coronavirus.

According to the couple, they had been quarantining to see family over the holidays. During that time they allowed one person to come over for work after multiple days of getting tested for COVID-19. She found out a test the morning of her visit was positive after having already left the couple. Now, Tartick and Bristowe are exhibiting symptoms.

Tartick described his symptoms as a fever, aches and sleep sweats.

“I know so many people are suffering and going through so much. This 2020 year has been about overcoming things, this will be something we will have to overcome,” said the most recent Dancing With The Stars winner. “But it sucks and we are just, our hearts go out to people who can’t be with their families and we hope everybody stays safe.”

The Nashville-based couple will now be spending Christmas alone with their dogs Ramen and Pinot. The couple of two years met on Bristowe’s podcast, Off the Vine! Bristowe at the time had recently split from her season’s winner, Shawn Booth, and Tartick had just come off of Becca Kufrin’s season of the popular dating franchise.

Bristowe’s post read:

“Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year. We have Covid… Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family. We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work. Negative tests 4 days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day. Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves. We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us. Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now. We will be ok!! Be safe and happy holidays!!”

Bristowe Revealed She Falsely Tested Positive for the Coronavirus While Competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

During a recent interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Bristowe revealed she had a false positive COVID-19 test during her time on Dancing with the Stars.

“Actually nobody really knows this, I don’t think I’ve said it yet, but I had a false positive COVID test while I was on the show,” said Bristowe. She described her difficulty on the show, saying, “It was like week one was great, week two ankle injury, week three ankle not good and a false positive COVID test.”

To air during the pandemic, the dancing competition implemented various safety measures including frequent testing, social distancing and eliminating the audience.

“I thought I was done, I thought I was going to have to say to everyone, ‘You know, I have COVID and I can’t continue on this journey.’” she continued. “I was hysterically bawling. I had to get three tests in a row after that and if they all came back negative I could be back on the show and they were. It was a false positive”

Able to continue, the owner of Spade & Sparrows would go on to best Justina Machado, Nelly and Nev Schulman among other competitors on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars.

Other Bachelor Nation Stars Have Revealed They Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Bristowe and Tartick are just the latest in a growing list of Bachelor Nation stars who have contracted the virus.

While quarantining with former girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s family, Colton Underwood revealed he had contracted the coronavirus.

Underwood is not the only former Bachelor who has tested positive. Arie Luyendyk and Jason Mesnick, along with wife Molly, revealed their diagnoses around Thanksgiving.

Even from the latest season, fan-favorite Joe Park had recovered from the illness before participating in Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. Park has been documenting his experience with the vaccine.

Another contestant, Peter Giannikopoulos, revealed on Instagram that he had tested positive and then passed out from anxiety, causing a car accident. He has since recovered.