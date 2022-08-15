Logan Palmer’s ‘Bachelorette’ Future Revealed, Spoilers Tease Major Obstacle Ahead

The August 15 episode of “The Bachelorette” is a crucial one for the men and spoilers indicate Logan Palmer’s journey will hit an unexpected obstacle. Viewers have watched as Palmer joined Rachel Recchia’s group of men, but then realized he had stronger feelings for Gabby Windey. She accepted him in her group of suitors, and the last that viewers saw, he was feeling great about his decision. However, “Bachelorette” spoilers reveal he is about to be hit with a curveball that changes everything.

Here’s what you need to know:

Host Jesse Palmer Reveals Bad News

Where there is love, there can be heartbreak. Watch Gabby and Rachel's journeys as #TheBachelorette unfold Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/QGhnnYqEkt — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 9, 2022

In the preview for episode 6 of “The Bachelorette,” host Jesse Palmer is seen announcing, “There has been a situation with Logan.” Windey is seen crying, and the sneak peek then shifts to Jesse talking to Logan. “She was in tears,” Jesse tells Logan. “I feel awful,” Logan replies, as Jesse then tells “The Bachelorette” contestant, “You’ve got to pack your bags.”

Viewers were not sure what to make of this portion of the preview. There was clearly a lot of tricky editing incorporated to cast doubt on which men were connected to each sound bite. However, spoiler king Reality Steve has since revealed additional information that seems to resolve the mystery about this particular tidbit. In a recent blog post, Reality Steve explained the scene showing Jesse telling Logan to pack his bags. “Well, it’s because Logan ended up getting COVID during filming,” Reality Steve wrote.

Reality Steve continued, “I remember waaay back in April hearing rumblings of a COVID case this season but didn’t have a name attached to it and couldn’t get it confirmed where it happened. Now we know. It was Logan.”

The News About Logan Causes Shock & Tears

You never know what's going to happen next on #TheBachelorette. 😳 Tune in TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Ow5XtEoHmP — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 15, 2022

A new Twitter sneak peek provides a few more tidbits about what’s to come regarding Logan. Four of Windey’s guys, Erich Schwer, Johnny DePhillipo, Jason Alabaster, and Spencer Swies are seen sitting together and they all have suit jackets on. One of the guys asks, “So, Logan?” and another replies, “You don’t think – is he sleeping?” Then, Jesse knocks on the door of Windey’s room and says, “We do have a bit of a situation with one of your guys. We have to cancel tonight’s cocktail party.”

While Windey’s outfits don’t exactly sync up between the two previews, “The Bachelorette” spoilers signal that all the Logan-related drama is connected to him testing positive for COVID and having to head home. Windey does shed tears over another week 6 elimination though, too. Spoilers indicate she’ll have a one-on-one date with Nate Mitchell and eliminate him during that outing. While he has been a solid frontrunner, it appears her worries about potentially jumping into a stepmother role with his daughter scares her off.

From the sounds of things, Recchia endures much less trauma in episode 6 than has been typical of late. “The Bachelorette” spoilers, however, reveal there are still heartbreaking developments on the horizon for Recchia too. Episode 7 features the hometown dates for both Recchia and Windey, and the final rose ceremonies are right around the corner.