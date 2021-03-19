‘The Bachelorette’ 2021: Meet the Men Vying for Katie Thurston’s Heart

Bachelor Nation announced the men who could appear on season 17 of The Bachelorette, vying for Katie Thurston’s heart.

As is the typical practice, on Thursday, the dating franchise released the first names, ages and hometowns of the men quarantining in New Mexico to appear on the upcoming season. While there are 34 men listed, it is expected a few will not make it to night one.

This season of The Bachelorette will follow the quarantined bubble model first employed with the last season of The Bachelorette and used again on The Bachelor, with production entirely taking place at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa. For these contestants to make it into the competition, they will need to test negative for COVID-19.

There Are 34 Men in the Running for Thurston’s Heart

Aaron Clancy is a 26-year-old from Walnut, California.

Andrew Milcovich is a 31-year-old from Walnut Creek, California.

Andrew Spencer is 26-year-old from Waukegan, Illinois. Reality Steve reported Spencer’s first cousin is Clay Harbor, who first appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette before heading to Bachelor in Paradise.

Austin Tinsley is a 25-year-old from Mission Viejo, California.

Bao Wu is a 36-year-old from Concord, New Hampshire.

Brandon Torres is a 26-year-old from Mokena, Illinois. According to his Instagram, he has lived in Chicago, Tokoyo and New York City.

Brendan Scanzano is a 26-year-old from Toronto, Canada.

Christian Smith is a 26-year-old from Newburyport, Massachusettes.

Cody Menk is a 27-year-old Montclair, New Jersey.

Connor Brennan is a 29-year-old from Columbia, Illinois.

Conor Costello is a 28-year-old from Edmond, Oklahoma.

David Scott is a 27-year-old from New York, New York.

Dennis Walega is a 26-year-old police officer from Chicago, Illinois.

Gabriel Everett is a 35-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Garrett Schwartz is a 29-year-old from Salinas, California.

Greg Grippo is a 27-year-old from Edison, New Jersey.

Hunter Montgomeryis a 34-year-old from San Angelo, Texas.

James Bonsall is a 30-year-old who, according to The Bachelorette, is from New York City, New York. Though a screenshot of his Instagram account on Reality Steve’s Twitter says he is from San Diego, California.

Jeff Caravello is a 31-year-old from. Cranford, New Jersey.

John Hersey is a 27-year-old from Santa Cruz, California.

Joshua Tylerbest is a 25-year-old Sales Consultant from Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to Reality Steve.

Justin Glaze is a 26-year-old from Ellicott City, Maryland.

Karl Smith is a 33-year-old from Miami, Florida.

Kyle Howard is a 26-year-old from Sarasota, Florida.

Landon Goesling is a 25-year-old from Bakersfield, California.

Marcus Lathan is a 30-year-old real estate agent from Vancouver, Washington.

Marty Hargrove is a 25-year-old male model from Reno, Nevada.

Michael Allio is a 36-year-old single father from Akron, Ohio. According to Reality Steve, he started the L4 project after his wife’s 2019 death, Live Life Like Laura.

Michael Allio, 36, Akron, Ohio. Single dad. Wife Laura died in 2019. He started the L4 Project – Live Life Like Laura. https://t.co/EtA8NKOpTM pic.twitter.com/TzqKgEtoTJ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 18, 2021

Mike Planeta is a 31-year-old from Surprise, Arizona.

Quartney Mixon is a 26-year-old from Arlington, Texas.

Tanner Guisness is the 28-year-old founder of DyeisLife Beer Die & Snapps. He lives in Del Mar, California.

Thomas Jacobs is a 28-year-old from San Diego, California.

Tré Cooper is a 26-year-old from Covington, Georgia

Viktor Simco is a 32-year-old from Galveston, Texas.

READ NEXT: Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Airing This Summer 2021?