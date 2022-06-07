New ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Revealed Live!

Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer just introduced Bachelor Nation to the 32 men who will by vying for the hearts of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The event occurred live on TikTok at 8pm Eastern Time, June 7, 2022. It was Palmer’s first TikTok live event, and he had a lot to talk about.

Palmer began by explaining that Windey and Recchia will not be competing for love. Instead, they will be each other’s support. He called them “the two most deserving people of having a chance to find love.”

There is a wide variety of suitors this season, but there definitely seem to be some trends going on. Firstly, blonde men were virtually non-existent in the season 19 cast. The majority of the men were very tall, very fit and very into sports. There were also some geographical hubs of note, with quite a few of the contenders hailing from California and Florida. Age wise, the bachelors ranged from 23-36.

Are You Ready to Meet the Men?

In alphabetical order by first name, here are the men that will be filling your TV screen on July 11, when “The Bachelorette” premieres on ABC.

Alec, 27, Houston, TX. Alex is a wedding photographer and a “self-proclaimed lover boy” according to Palmer. He is looking for love, but has never had trouble with meeting women.

Aven, 28, San Diego, CA. Palmer described him as “smooth, debonair, handsome” but also “quiet” and “soft-spoken.” He is “big into fitness” and is also a Yahtzee champion.

Brendan, 23, Carlsbad, CA. Brendan is a former college football player who is, according to Palmer, “mature beyond his years.” He is the youngest bachelor on the show.

Chris, 30, Redondo Beach, CA. Chris is a mentality coach and a published author who loves mangos. His favorite author of all time, according to Palmer, is himself.

Colin, 36, Chicago, IL. Colin has the last name Farrell. Like the actor. That is basically all Jesse Palmer could get out about him, because he was so excited about the name.

Erich, 29, Bedminster, NJ. The resident mullet-sporter, Erich is a real estate analyst who exhibits a “strong, quiet confidence.”

Ethan, 27, New York City, NY. One of three bachelors this season who has a gaming fetish, Ethan is the “King of Monopoly.” To earn real money, he works as an advertising executive. He is also a big believer in signs and omens.

Hayden, 29, Tampa, FL. Palmer gushed that Hayden has an “amazing southern accent” that is “soooo charming.” He likes to frequent Stagecoach, and he loves baked potatoes. Also, like Windey, he considers not being a dog-lover a deal breaker.

Jacob, 27, Scottsdale, AZ. Jacob is a mortgage broker, who according to Palmer, might go down as having one of the best entrances in the history of the show. Palmer also described Jacob as having “surfer vibes.” Yet he is apparently quite intelligent. “Don’t let the muscles and the man bun fool you,” Palmer joked.

James, 25, Winnetka IL. Not much was revealed about James other than he is in business school, and is a “meatball connoisseur.” Palmer joked that James is likely to show up at a party with a drink in one hand, and a meatball in the other.

Jason, 30, Santa Monica CA. Jason is a jack of all trades. He is an investment banker, an avid surfer, and a former tennis player. Palmer described him as sensitive, thoughtful, caring, and gentle.

Joey, 24, Brookfield, CT. Joey is former club promoter who loves winning – he likes to “win at all costs.” He is also the identical twin of another bachelor on the show this season, Justin Y.

John, 26, Nashville, TN. John is an English teacher, who Palmer described as shy, sweet, and genuine. The host proclaimed that John “comes out of the limo ready to put a ring on it.” On a side note, he dresses up to go to the grocery store.

Johnny, 25, Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Johnny is the quintessential smooth talker, according to Palmer. “He stares at women and women melt…he talks with his eyes.” Johnny is a surfer. But his childhood dream was to be a rapper. Palmer hints that there may be some freestyling coming out of the limo.

Jordan H., 35, Tampa FL. An adrenaline junkie, and a former pro athlete, Jordan is a dirt bike racer who “loves hard” and “plays hard,” said Palmer.

Jordan V. 27, Alpharetta, GA. Jordan is a drag racer who sported a Justin Bieber flop haircut in middle school. That’s about all that was revealed.

Justin B., 32, Solana Beach, CA. An eternal optimist, Justin B. is a successful business owner who is creative and loves adventure. He wants to travel the country in a van, not unlike Bachelor Nation icon, Dean Unglert, who Windey actually dated in the past, according to Us Weekly.

Justin Y., 24, Brookfield, CT. This is the identical twin brother of Joey, mentioned above. According to Palmer, despite his young age and party lifestyle, he is “ready to find his person.”

Kirk, 29, Lubbock TX. Kirk is a college football coach for the Texas Tech Raiders. The only description Palmer really gave was that he is charismatic. Palmer was too excited about the football coach profession to say much else.

Logan, 26, San Diego, CA. A videographer, whose celebrity crush is Elaine from “Seinfeld,” Logan was described as a super laid-back free spirit who “follows his heart unconditionally.”

Mario, 31, Naperville, IL. The third gamer in the pack, Mario, is not a Mario Bros. champion. He is, in fact, a Tetris champion. He is also a personal trainer who has big energy, is a “phenomenal dancer,” and loves tulips.

Matt, 25, San Diego, CA. Matt is a shipping executive and self-proclaimed workaholic. He is also a competitive body builder, and has a pet betta fish named Tony.

Michael, 32, Long Beach, CA. Palmer called this pharmaceutical salesman a “man’s man” who “commands the room.” Apparently, he is the type of guy who when he speaks, everybody listens. Oh, and parents love him.

Nate, 33, Chicago, IL. Nate is an electrical engineer who “rocks pearls.” According to Palmer, Nate has “has incredible style,” and may just be responsible for pearls “coming back for dudes.”

Quincey, 25, Miami, FL. Palmer describes Quincy as super bright, inquisitive, a good listener, and a bad texter, who is “into vibes.”

Roby, 33, Los Angeles, CA. One of many Californians, but the only professional magician in the group, Roby is fluent in French. He enjoys scuba diving, and going on adventures, and he wants to someday live in a house that has secret rooms and tunnels. If the Bachelor mansion has them, he will probably find them.

Ryan, 36, Boston, MA. Ryan is an investment director who, according to Palmer, is “just a dude being a dude.” He is “big into self-care,” he loves botox, and tanning, and he wants to someday open a dog shelter.

Spencer, 27, Chicago, IL. A former army officer, Spencer confesses that he is not romantic, but is still very thoughtful. And apparently, he gets a lot of compliments on his eyebrows.

Termayne, 28, Naperville, IL. The “Crypto guy” with Midwestern values, Termayne loves double dates, so he is in the right place. He would also love to snuggle with a baby cheetah.

Tino, 27, Playa Del Rey, CA. Tino is a general contractor who loves the outdoors, camping, cycling, surfing, and kayaking. He is “super passionate,” according to Palmer, and “90 percent of his diet is meat.”

Tyler, 25, Wildwood, NJ. Tyler is a small business owner who runs a boardwalk basketball game. Palmer raves, “Tyler makes bank!” His dream is to visit every baseball park in America.

Zach, 25, Anaheim Hills, CA. The final Californian in the bunch, Zach is a former football player who Palmer called an “all-American guy.” Fun facts: He would love to be Spider-Man for a day, and he doesn’t like breakfast.

That is the complete list of the 32 men who are looking for love, and are hopefully on “The Bachelorette” for the right reason. The Bachelorette premieres July 11 on ABC and streams on Hulu.