The Bachelorette Is ‘Desperately Trying,’ But Can’t Promise a ‘Men Tell All’

After an extraordinarily unique season of The Bachelorette, a “Men Tell All” episode would be fascinating. There are probably several men who feel wronged by Clare Crawley, especially after seeing the show.

In a typical season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, the rejected contestants return to tell their sides of the story and confront one another as well as the show’s lead.

But filming that kind of a reunion episode isn’t as easy as flying all the former contestants to a studio for a few hours. With a global pandemic forcing The Bachelorette to be filmed in a bubble with lengthy quarantines preceding any appearances, it’ll be challenging to convince Crawley, Tayshia Adams, and 31 contestants to sign on for a “Men Tell All” special.

“We are efforting … we want to deliver that for everybody,” The Bachelorette‘s host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t promise anything, but we are desperately trying to pull something together.”

A potential solution would be a virtual “Men Tell All,” with former contestants joining via videochat.

“We are trying to avoid the virtual world,” Harrison said. “If that’s what we have to do, maybe, but that’s not the best look.”

That may end up being the reality the show has to settle for, though.

ABC Executive Says There’s No Doubt a “Men Tell All” Happens

If Harrison’s comment has you worried about the viability of a “Men Tell All” in the year 2020, listening to ABC executive Robert Mills should assuage your concerns. When Mills appeared on former Bachelor lead Nick Viall’s podcast, “Viall Files,” he said there will definitely be a reunion special.

“There will be a ‘Tell All,’ absolutely,” Mills said after Viall told him how interested he’d be in seeing that episode. “It will be different, but there will be ‘Tell All.'”

So there you have it. While it seems like a plan is far from concrete at this point, there’s little doubt that some kind of “Men Tell All” happens. But it’s probably safe to assume we shouldn’t expect to see the entire cast in studio together.

Will a “Men Tell All” Be Awkward Without a Live Audience?

There’s no audience in a regular episode of The Bachelorette, so it brings an entirely different dynamic when contestants are in a studio of fans cheering or booing them. Who can forget Luke Parker shrinking into his seat when the crowd cheered on Hannah Brown for telling him off in the last season of The Bachelorette? It likely would’ve been a significantly different dynamic without an audience there.

Perhaps that’ll make for a more organic “Men Tell All” with Crawley, Adams and their group of suitors feeling comfortable expressing themselves. Or maybe it’ll be an awkward situation where a contestant like Yosef Aborady will feel emboldened to once again unleash a rant to Crawley like he did in episode three.

Whether virtual or not, the “Men Tell All” the COVID-19 pandemic will make for an entirely different reunion experience.

