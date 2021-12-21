Are Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Still Together?

Michelle Young is the fifth-grade teacher from Minnesota who won over viewers on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.” Stepping into the lead role, she narrowed 30 men down to just two: Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones.

Throughout the season she has been open about her search for a soulmate and her concern that Olukoya may not be ready to get engaged. With just the final rose to hand out, the remaining men will meet her family and go on their final one-on-one dates of the season.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

If Young does choose Olukoya at the end, will they get engaged? Are they still together? Here is what you need to know:

Young Ends the Season Engaged

On October 5, 2021, Reality Steve reported, “Michelle is engaged to Nayte Olukoya.” As is often the case on “The Bachelorette,” the leading lady is set to give her final rose to the man who also received her first impression rose.

Olukoya is a 27-year-old sales executive who currently lives in Austin, Texas.

“When you walk into a room, it’s hard not to notice Nayte,” according to his ABC profile. “He has a smile that sparkles like the stars, he is always the life of the party; and to boot, he is a 6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man. Nayte doesn’t have trouble meeting women, but as he edges closer to 30, he’s more focused on finding a long-lasting relationship that will go the distance. His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him. He’s looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he’s been waiting for.”

Are They Still Engaged?

(SPOILER): Not true. Michelle & Nayte are engaged. You’ll see that Tuesday. People just looking for clicks. As for his ex, I’ve spoken to her a few times over last 2 months. She never wanted to be part of this story. Her friends are the ones that keep pushing it. There you go. https://t.co/T8rnfo9cJw — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 17, 2021

Reality Steve maintains the couple is still engaged, despite rumors to the contrary.

On December 17, 2021, someone tweeted at him, “What’s up with rumors that Nayte had a girlfriend of 5 years right before the show? And that they’ve broken up and she’s with Joe? Any validity to either statement?”

Reality Steve promptly responded. “(SPOILER): Not true. Michelle & Nayte are engaged. You’ll see that Tuesday. People just looking for clicks,” he tweeted. “As for his ex, I’ve spoken to her a few times over last 2 months. She never wanted to be part of this story. Her friends are the ones that keep pushing it. There you go.”

The couple will make their debut during the live “After the Final Rose” special immediately following the season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette.” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will return as hosts to “lead the night, guiding emotional discussions of love and heartbreak between Michelle and her final two men,” according to the episode’s synopsis.

“The Bachelorette” finale airs from 8 – 10:01 p.m. Eastern time on ABC, followed by the live “After the Final Rose” special from 10:03 – 11 p.m. Eastern time.

