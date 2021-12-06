‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers for Episode 8: ‘The Men Tell All’

Viewers have tuned in for seven weeks as Michelle Young narrowed down 31 suitors to just three on “The Bachelorette.” Now the Minnesotan school teacher is going to come face-to-face with the men she eliminated in “The Men Tell All” special.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will once again serve as co-hosts of the special, which will air on Monday, December 6, 2021. This timeslot is a departure from the rest of the season which aired on Tuesday nights.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 18 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

Here is what you need to know:

ABC Is Promising a ‘Night Full of Drama’

ABC is teasing a “wild night full of drama, reconciliation and even a few tears.” Reality Steve reported the special was filmed on November 22, 2021.

“Fifteen of the former housemates will have the chance to work through their differences and attempt to explain their missteps,” according to the episode description. “Though some may accept responsibility for their actions, others have trouble facing the truth. Later, leading lady herself, Michelle, arrives to reconnect with her former beaus, sharing sweet moments with some of her guys, but what will she say to those who seemed to put their worst foot forward?”

Contestants who will appear during the special include:

Casey Woods, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Florida.

Chris Sutton, 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, California

Daniel Tully, 26, a firefighter from Austin, Texas

Jamie Skaar, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, California

Martin Gelbspan, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, Florida

Olumide “Olu” Onajide, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, New Jersey

Pardeep Singh, 30, a neuroscientist from Brooklyn, New York

Peter Izzo, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, Florida

PJ Henderson, 30, a firefighter from Houston, Texas

Rick Leach, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, California

Rodney Matthews, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, California

Romeo Alexander, 32, a mathematician from New York City, New York

Ryan Fox, 30, an environmental consultant from San Jose, California

Spencer Williams, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, Ohio

Will Urena, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Michigan

The night will end with a staple of the franchise’s reunion specials – bloopers.

Martin Gelbspan Apologizes to Young

Martin Gelbspan is the 29-year-old personal trainer from Miami, Florida. Despite getting a one-on-one date rose one week, he quickly emerged as a villain over inconsistencies in what he told Young versus the other guys in the house.

Eventually, fellow contestant Olumide “Olu” Onajide addressed his concerns with the Bachelorette, telling her Gelbspan called her “immature.”

Young heeded his warnings and following a confrontation with Gelbspan, told him, “My red flags are up, my walls are up and I have to follow the fact that I don’t trust you right now and so I have to walk you out.”

All three will be reunited at “The Men Tell All” special. When asked about his concerns in a preview, Onajide explained, “You guys saw, like I said, Martin is two-faced. I mean, preaching one thing to us and then preaching another thing to her. You know, I just sniffed that out from the beginning.”

Gelbspan eventually addresses his comments directly, explaining, “I’m a very honest person. Sometimes I don’t express myself the way I’d like to and I wish I wouldn’t have in that moment.”

Young asks him why he felt entitled to “belittle” her. In response, he apologized by saying, “So at no point did I think that it was okay. So, that’s why I’m here as a man, apologizing for what I said in that very moment.”

Tayshia Adams Addresses Breakup With Zac Clark

While she is a co-host this season, Tayshia Adams was in Young’s shoes for season 16 of “The Bachelorette.” She took over for Clare Crawley and left the season engaged to Zac Clark. However, on November 22, her representative confirmed to People that “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple.”

Adams is expected to address the breakup at “The Men Tell All,” according to a Hollywood Junket video on YouTube. They claimed to have a source who attend the taping, noting, “Apparently she got very emotional about it, rightfully so.”

Rick Leach Admits He ‘Still Has Feelings’ for Young

Rick Leach will take the hot seat during “The Men Tell All” according to a promo for the special. He is a 32-year-old medical sales representative from Los Angeles, California who was eliminated before Hometown Dates.

When asked by Bristowe if he “still has feelings” for Young, Leach responded, “Yeah, 100%. I mean, there’s moments I had shared with Michelle that made me feel like I had found my person. I mean that one-on-one ate, I don’t really know if I’ll ever top that, you know? I mean, that’s pretty tough.”

He added, “Just dancing with her, in that moment, I- I can’t replicate that and the feelings I felt. Like in my mind, there was nothing around us, no one around us, nothing at all. We were just dancing there together. Time was, you know, stopped.”

Leach revealed he saw a future with her and was nervous to be reunited. He told the co-hosts, “I will be honest, I did not sleep much last night.”

Feuds From Throughout the Season Will Continue

“The Men Tell All” will see the continuation of the Peter Izzo and Will Urena feud, according to Hollywood Junket. As the video noted, “So, there’s some inside tea for you right there.”

The pair clashed from the first one-on-one date, with Urena referring to Izzo as a “narcissist” and Izzo throwing Urena’s coat in a pool.

Jamie Skaar will also make an appearance based on the preview for the special. Though photos released by ABC do not show the controversial player sitting with the other men during taping. He will presumably come out for the hot seat.

Skaar earned a one-on-one date rose, even opening up about his mother’s suicide, but after spreading rumors he was eliminated.

