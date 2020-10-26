Which Two ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Are Now Living Together?

Bachelor Nation may not have the best track record with long-lasting relationships. Its true success stories are the friendships that come out of the dating franchise.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette certainly fits this mold. While lead Hannah Brown and winner Jed Wyatt’s relationship was doomed, many of the contestants are still close more than a year after the finale aired. Fan-favorites Mike Johnson and Connor Saeli took their friendship to the next level, now living together in Austin, Texas.

Johnson and Saeli shared the news on Instagram in August, with Saeli writing, “Your new neighbors.”

The Texas residents also appeared on season six of Bachelor in Paradise. Neither is in a relationship currently.

Johnson Reached out to Saeli to Live Together

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDz213elbVw/

Johnson originally reached out to Saeli about the potential of being roommates, telling Heavy he wanted to cut costs given the high rent in Austin.

“I was like, ‘You want to live together bro?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” said the Air Force veteran. “And living with Connor, I know Connor’s personality so I think we’ll mesh well together because I really want to be better, my discipline within my eating habits and Connor’s extremely strict about his eating habits, so hopefully some of that will rub off on me.”

He added, “And hopefully some of my attributes will rub off on him as well.” One such attribute Johnson hopes Saeli will pick up is his tidiness. Not having lived with anyone in a while, the author of Making the Love You Want had to adjust to Saeli’s living habits.

“It’s been like, what, over a decade since I had a roommate and Connor is not the cleanest person,” said Johnson while laughing. “It’s a little nerve-wracking at times, but again I’m a say it helps me to learn how to communicate better to people when I need something done. Like, like, ‘Bro, pick up your d*** protein shake.’”

The Roommates Were in Sync Throughout Their Time on the Franchise

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGVzvKIHyTi/

Appearing in the same season, Johnson and Saeli were in sync throughout their time in Bachelor Nation.

“It’s funny because for the majority of the show Connor was the youngest and I was the oldest,” said Johnson. “We were both the tallest. We were bunkmates pretty much in every single country. We left on the same exact episode.”

The friends were both eliminated by Brown in week seven of the reality television series.

“We’ve just been really good friends,” said Johnson, adding, “I wished his mother ‘Happy Birthday.’ He’s done the same for my mom. So, he’s just a good guy.”

Saeli Is Not Johnson’s Only Friend From the Season

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9k1B7QHaXJ/

While Johnson only lives with one of his former castmates, he is still in contact with many of Brown’s former suitors.

“I hate to sound cliché, but our [season] was awesome. We had a great group of guys,” said Johnson. “I could say I’m close with Dustin [Kendrick], Dylan [Barbour], Tyler [Cameron], Luke [Stone], Matt Donnell. I could just name them all pretty much. Matteo [Valles], I mean, I’m cool with the majority of the guys.”

He went on to say that Bachelor Nation was “just a family” and “like having a big fraternity.”

READ NEXT: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Reveals Sexual Assault Claims

