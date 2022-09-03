‘Bachelorette’ Schedule Shake-Up: New Air Dates for September

Fans of “The Bachelor” who are used to tuning in every Monday on ABC to watch their favorite singles search for love will have a little bit of adjusting to do this month. The September schedule that was announced in August has changed again, and now fans are looking at a mixture of Mondays and Tuesdays for the overnight dates and finale.

Here is the Final September Schedule

According to Bachelor Data, the first part of overnights will air on Monday September 5 at 8pm ET. The second part will air the next night, on Tuesday, September 6 at 8pm ET.

Fast forward to the next week and there will be no Monday show at all. In fact, September 5 will be the last Monday show of the month.

The first part of the finale will air Tuesday, September 13 at 8pm ET, and the second half will be shown on September 20 at 8pm ET.

“Bachelor in Paradise” will start airing the following Tuesday, on September 27.

According to Reality Steve’s September 1 “Daily Roundup” podcast, it is unlikely that ABC will split the finale into a Rachel finale and a Gabby finale. Reality Steve predicts that both the September 13 and September 20 episodes will consist of a mixture of live audience action and previous footage of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia with their final suitors.

Problems with “The Men Tell All” Episode That Fans Hope Won’t Continue in September

Although fans are looking forward to the upcoming overnights and finales, they are hoping ABC listens to viewers’ complaints about the MTA episode that aired on August 29. If they repeat the same mistakes, they may lose viewers permanently.

Bachelor Data, which, for fans who are unfamiliar, tracks data from each episode of “The Bachelor” franchise and puts it into colorful charts and graphs, calculated the amount of commercial time in the MTA.

The Bachelor Data Analyst reported on August 30 that in a normal episode of “The Bachelorette,” there are 35 minutes of commercials in a two-hour period. However, in Monday’s MTA episode there were 54 minutes of commercials and promotional segments, taking up 45% of the episode. Over 10 minutes was spent on the movie promotion of “Bros.”

Plus, there was the overblown lead-in to the news that was supposed “change lives,” according to host, Jesse Palmer, which turned out to be a disappointing cruise for the audience members that has tons of restrictions. All of the commercials and promotional segments cut deeply into important tea-spilling time. They didn’t even show the rose ceremony after hometowns.

The Analyst went on to say “Here’s the problem with this, ABC. The people who tune in live, the night of the episode, especially the tell-all episodes which always have lower ratings than the entire season, those are your dedicated viewers.” In the caption, the Analyst called it a “slap in our face as viewers.”

Matt Mueller, a culture editor for On Milwaukee, made similar observations in an August 30 article. “The Men Tell All episode on Monday night was a mess – and not in the fun way,” the author declared. “Apparently we know what the producers have been doing this season instead of producing a television show and giving this unique season any sense of structure or dramatic coherence: booking product placement for this episode!”

He also referred to it as a “primetime QVC informercial with occasional ‘Bachelor’ clips.”

