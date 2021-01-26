Here’s When & Where the New Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Is Filming

Some details about the new season of The Bachelorette have been revealed thanks to Reality Steve. On Tuesday, the blogger wrote about what he has heard thus far about the new season, which is scheduled to air later this year.

At this time, it’s unclear who will be asked to take the helm. However, the announcement for the next Bachelorette is expected to take place at the After the Final Rose taping — yes, this year it will be taped due to COVID-19 — which has become a bit of a tradition.

Fans have already spoken out about their favorites from Matt James’ season, and who they’d like to see hand out roses next. Front runners (if they don’t win James’ heart, that is) include Abigail Heringer, Katie Thurston, and Michelle Young.

New lead aside, information about where and when the show will be filmed have been shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Will Be Filmed in Canada

While Tayshia Adams filmed her season of The Bachelorette at a La Quinta hotel and Matt James filmed The Bachelor at Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania, the new cast will reportedly be heading to Canada.

According to Reality Steve, the cast will quarantine before filming starts, and will all stay in the same resort-location throughout the process due to coronavirus protocols.

“I know this will bring up a ton of questions, namely, ‘How can they film in Canada when Canada has closed their borders?’ I don’t know. Clearly production has already worked something out because I’ve heard from 5 different people now that Canada is where they’re filming next season. I don’t know the city/region or the resort yet. But just know it’ll be there,” Reality Steve wrote.

Reality Steve said that he’s been trying to figure out which province in Canada — and which resort — but he hasn’t had much luck finding information, mainly because many of the resorts in Canada are seasonal.

“And the thing about looking at resorts, which I’ve already tried to for the last month, is that a lot of resorts there are seasonal. Some aren’t re-opening until May. So it’s tough to tell based on availability (like I did with La Quinta along with a couple phone calls) are these resorts closed all of March/April because of ‘Bachelorette’ filming or just because they’re seasonal? Hopefully I’ll find out soon,” Reality Steve added.

Filming for ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Begin in March

It looks like the Bachelor/ette production crew has a good grasp on how to keep themselves and cast members safe during the pandemic, and they are moving right along from show to show. Matt James’ season of The Bachelor has wrapped, and The Bachelorette is slated to start filming in another month or so.

“First off, let’s start out with the next ‘Bachelorette’ season, which will begin filming in March per usual,” Reality Steve wrote at the start of today’s blog.

As far as Bachelor in Paradise goes, fans have been hoping that the beach would be “open” this summer — and it sounds like that’s the plan.

“We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make ‘Paradise’ work. Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that ‘Paradise’ is coming back on this summer — how and where it’s going to be, it’s still too early to tell,” ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety earlier this month.

