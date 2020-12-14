Does Bachelorette’s Noah Erb Look Better With or Without the Mustache?

Noah Erb has proven to be a controversial figure on this season of The Bachelorette, largely due to his rivalry with castmate Bennett Jordan. However, potentially more controversial, Erb agreed to shave his signature mustache at Tayshia Adams’ request.

When Erb entered the dating competition on Adams’ night one, it was hard not to notice his facial hair. However, while kissing the Bachelorette during a group date, he was asked to shave.

“Tayshia, she asked me to cut away a huge part of my life because she asked me to shave my mustache,” the traveling nurse said during an “in-the-moment” interview. “Instantly him [the mustache] and I took an ego beat because I thought she loved it.”

He continued, saying, “I think I might look funny without it but mine and her relationship is more important than mine and my secret power’s [the mustache’s] relationship really, so I pray that she doesn’t send me away with a bald babyface after this.”

Now, fans are left debating, does he look better with or without the mustache?

Adams Prefers Erb Without the Mustache

After a kiss with Erb, Adams asked him to shave his mustache. He let her do the honor, presenting her with the razor during a group date cocktail party.

“Well actually, you look really good, like you’re kind of hot,” Adams said while taking in his new look. “You just went up like ten points… it’s actually much better.”

Erb acknowledged it does feel different kissing the California-native with a smooth upper lip. “She loves it which is, that’s what I was shooting for and I was just following through with my instincts, my gut and my heart,” the 25-year-old said. “I have no regrets.”

Despite Adams’ preference, Bachelor Nation fans appeared to be split.

Viewers Took to Social Media to Share Their Excitement Over His New Look

Adams was certainly not alone in her opinion, with many viewers taking to Twitter to share their reaction to his transformation. Here are some of their comments:

Among one Bachelorette viewer’s list of hot takes was “Noah was…… 10x hotter with the mustache??? (again sorry gals)”

Bach Opinions:

1. I'd pick Zac for myself (sorry gals) and force him, at gunpoint, to grow a fuller beard

2. Brendan is this season's JPJ and we confirm Tayshia is into GOOFY mfs

3. IT'S GONNA BE BEN 😭💕

4. Noah was…… 10x hotter with the mustache??? (again sorry gals) — Thotty Osmond 🎤 (@dreamncardigan) December 10, 2020

Despite not being a fan of Erb as a contestant, one fan shared her attraction to him after he shaved. She wrote, “Does Noah suck? Yes. But am I attracted to him now that he doesn’t have that goofy a** mustache? Also yes.”

Does Noah suck? Yes. But am I attracted to him now that he doesn't have that goofy ass mustache? Also yes. #TheBacheloretteABC — edith mireya (@x_edi_x) December 9, 2020

One fan was surprised by his looks after he shaved, writing, “wait noah without the mustache is actually hot wtf was not expecting that.”

wait noah without the mustache is actually hot wtf was not expecting that #bachelorette — gray ♡ (@khloeokurrr) November 18, 2020

The move left some wondering if it a shave was planned all along. One tweet read, “If Noah purposefully came on the show with a hideous mustache so he could shave it off and become hot…he deserves to win.”

If Noah purposefully came on the show with a hideous mustache so he could shave it off and become hot…he deserves to win #bachelorette — My bf likes the Bachelor (@bf_bachelor) November 19, 2020

Yet, some viewers did prefer his look.

Some Fans Wish He Had Kept the Mustache

While it may appear at times to be more niche preference, some fans have firmly declared themselves on Team Mustache. Here are a few of those vocal supporters:

One user wrote, accompanied by many laughing face emojis, “low key have a soft spot for Noah…it’s the mustache for me… takes a bold man, and I love a sense of humor.”

😂 low key have a soft spot for Noah…it’s the mustache for me 🤣😂🤣 takes a bold man, and I love a sense of humor. — Hope Van Matre (@hope_rerucha3) December 10, 2020

Another fan wouldn’t take criticism of her tweet reading, “Idk why Tayshia wants Noah to shave his mustache. He looks bomb with it.” She replied to one user who disagreed, “Like it’s just facial hair. Grow up. He looks good with it.”

Idk why Tayshia wants Noah to shave his mustache. He looks bomb with it — stebhamie (@stephiisabel) December 11, 2020

During his contentious two-on-one date, one fan thinks his mustache could have sealed his fate. They wrote, “If Noah kept the mustache I would be so turned on I wouldn’t have listened to the actual argument.”

If Noah kept the mustache I would be so turned on I wouldn’t have listened to the actual argument — Nichole I (@Nichole_In) December 9, 2020

And perhaps no person misses the mustache as much as Erb himself. During the lie detector test, Erb was deemed to be telling the truth when he admitted to missing his mustache. A moment on which many on Twitter commented.

As one user put it, “Noah remembering the good old days before he shaved his mustache” along with a gif of comedian Zach Woods longingly staring out a window.

Noah remembering the good old days before he shaved his mustache#thebachelroette pic.twitter.com/ekBJMRTMa1 — Cody Schultz (@DROFLIMDUDE1) December 9, 2020

It remains to be seen if Erb brings back the mustache completely, though he appears to be rocking the all-over scruff these days.

