‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

It has been a rough day for one of Bachelor Nation’s newest members. Peter Giannikopoulos revealed on Instagram that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus less than 24 hours after making his debut on The Bachelorette. He also explained his anxiety around the positive result caused him to blackout and get in a car accident.

The post read:

“The past 24 hours have truly been some of the hardest in my life. Yesterday I tested positive for Covid and have begun two week quarantine. I am going through a lot of emotions at the moment with so many thoughts in my head as to how this happened. I felt lousy for a few days but didn’t believe I would contract the virus when I have been wearing a mask in public, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, and following social distancing protocol during work. This is an example no matter who we are or what we do, we are all vulnerable. As if the positive news wasn’t bad enough, while driving home from the clinic my anxiety started to get the best of me. As a result of the anxiety, I lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole. The air bag deployed, driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere, and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building. All I remember was waking up to people shouting for help, as I was in a deep daze and confusion. I didn’t know where I was, how I got there, or what happened. Luckily I came out of it with only a small gash on my nose. Truly a blessing as I am a firm believer I had angels watching over me. Covid is something we all need to face head on and stay positive during these times. We can’t run away from it nor pretend it does not exist. It creates immense anxiety as a result of me losing consciousness behind the wheel. In moments like this, lean against each other for support and positivity. Although my symptoms are evident, I am going to fight this and win. I understand so many lives have been impacted and my heart goes out to every single person affected. It’s okay to be nervous, anxious, and feeling uncertain, but just remember we are all in it together Love,

PG”

Giannikopoulos arrived at the La Quinta Resort and Club as one of four new men vying for Tayshia Adams’ heart. They joined the remaining 16 men from Clare Crawley’s time as the Bachelorette.

Giannikopoulos Is Based in Framingham, Massachusetts

Currently based in Framingham, Massachusetts, Giannikopoulos, 32, is a Real Estate Advisor at Douglas Elliman. In 2019, he earned the Rookie of the Year at Douglas Elliman of Boston according to Boston citybizlist.

As his ABC profile states, “Peter is a real-life Greek Adonis who lives to seize the day! He enjoys a 4:30 a.m. sunrise walk along the Boston Seaport or an intimate dinner discussing different theories on how the Acropolis or Great Pyramids of Giza were built.”

SPOILERS: Stop reading if you do not wish to spoil any of The Bachelorette season 16.

Giannikopoulos Is Not Expected to Make It Far

While the rest of the season needs to play out before Giannikopoulos’ fate is revealed, it seems unlikely he will make it far. Spencer Robertson was another introduction for Adams and he received the first impression rose. Yet, Robertson is not expected to go all the way to the end with Adams either.

According to Reality Steve, Adams’ final four men are Ben Smith, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais and Ivan Hall. The final two get whittled down to Clark and Smith, with Clark taking home the final rose.

