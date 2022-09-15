Fans Think Rachel Recchia & Gabby Windey’s Facial Expressions Confirmed Big Spoilers

During Tuesday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were live for some portions of the finale. The rest of how season 19 airs on Tuesday, September 20, but some viewers think they picked up a lot from part one of this two-part finale. Did Recchia and Windey’s facial expressions give away or confirm “Bachelorette” spoilers that have been floating around?

Warning! Major “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead!

Recchia Seemed Anxious to Wrap Everything Up & Be Done

A “Bachelorette” fan on Reddit captured a screenshot that seemed quite telling to some viewers. As host Jesse Palmer hyped part 2 of the finale airing next week, Windey smiled and looked at Palmer. Recchia, on the other hand, averted her eyes and looked serious or solemn. Given “The Bachelorette” spoilers along with the preview for the last show, it certainly seems this screenshot syncs perfectly with what appears to be ahead.

The spoiler-filled “Bachelorette” preview for the last episode of season 19 showed Recchia and her final suitor, Tino Franco, arguing. Since then, blogger Reality Steve has provided an unfortunate update regarding the status of the pair. Sadly, the duo reportedly have split and things did not end on amicable terms. Many “Bachelorette” fans felt they could see that in Recchia’s demeanor and facial expressions.

“Oh I knew the moment I saw her face that Rachel is not getting her happy ending,” one fan suggested on Reddit.

“I’ll just say it, I feel bad for Rachel. I do. She wears her emotions on her sleeve. It’s clear in real time she’s angry, sad, happy, etc.,” added another fan.

“Rachel just looked so sad allll night,” someone else noted.

Windey’s Support for Recchia Appeared Rock-Solid

Throughout Monday’s episode, the live portions with Windey and Recchia seemed quite telling. Windey appeared to be glowing, happy, and content throughout much of the evening, while Recchia was often more stoic. There was one time Windey’s demeanor changed, though, and it did not go unnoticed. During the preview for the last episode, and the hints of drama for Recchia and Franco were shown, Windey looked quite unhappy. Screenshots were shared on Reddit, and many “Bachelorette” fans expressed their love for how much Windey and Recchia have supported one another.

“Honestly they both look over it. Love their mutual disgust for Tino,” shared one Redditor.

“Gabby was giving major stink eye when Tino footage was on screen,” pointed out another poster.

“Gabby has probably been the worst lead at ATFR and I say that in the most loving way possible but she has no poker face ever her faces tonight gave everything away,” joked another fan.

“If I wasn’t spoiled I would have thought ‘Dang what did Tino do?!’ and ‘Ok she’s definitely still in love with Eric’ just based off her faces,” added someone else.

New “Bachelorette” spoilers have emerged suggesting Windey faces some tough post-filming choices now too, thanks to new information about her rumored beau. As happy as she appeared to be during part 1 of the finale, viewers will be curious to see if that remains the case during the second part of the finale.