Here’s How The Bachelorette Double Season Will Work

Ever since Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were named dual stars for the upcoming 19th season of “The Bachelorette” fans have been wondering how their joint season will work.

It hasn’t helped that when the announcement was first made, Gabby asked host Jesse Palmer if she and Rachel would “date the same guys,” and he admitted he had “no idea” on the logistics of the season but that they would all “figure this thing out together.”

ABC gave fans an early look at the ladies’ suitors by releasing the photos of 35 men on Facebook. Since most single seasons feature 25 to 30 suitors, it did not appear that Gabby and Rachel would each get two dozen guys to date on their own.

Now, new details have emerged about how the double Bachelorette season will work.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Posted Spoilers About Rachel & Gabby’s Season

On March 20, spoiler king Reality Steve Carbone posted a tweet to reveal that “Bachelorette” filming would start at the famous “Bachelor” mansion in Agoura Hills, California. The 10-acre estate has been used as the starting place for the franchise for years, per Insider, minus the few seasons shot during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 31 post on his website, Reality Steve revealed that filming had started and that fans who were hoping to see Rachel and Gabby each get their own set of guys will be disappointed.

“This notion that each girl was getting her own season within a season …right from the get go Rachel would have her own men and Gabby would have hers and they’d be confined to those guys all season. Well that’s not it,” he wrote. “It’s definitely more free flowing than that. Kind of in the same line as ‘Joe Millionaire,’ every guy in the house, as of now, has the ability to date both women and vice versa.”

The “Bachelor” blogger also revealed that after the limo night meet and greets with the suitors, Rachel and Gabby’s first rose ceremony was not typical.

“Yes, there was a first night rose ceremony,” he wrote. “I don’t know all of the eliminations but I was told it wasn’t your usual 7 or 8 eliminations.”

He also noted that the usual cycle of group dates and one-on-ones is also different with two Bachelorettes.

“For episodes 2 and 3 in LA, which are the first dates of the season since episode 1 is night 1 with the limo entrances and the rose ceremony, it’s one group date, then each woman gets a 1-on-1,” he revealed.

He added that there will be several group dates with the guys and both women before they leave for travel dates in Europe, and that it is even possible that both women could fall for the same guy.

He also touched on the hometown dates, for which “The Bachelorette” typically travels to four locations to meet her suitors’ families. Reality Steve noted that he is unsure if each woman will get four hometown dates as usual.

“It will either be 3 or 4 hometowns for each,” he wrote. “For Gabby and Rachel, however many hometowns each get, it will still be filmed the same way, but each of them will be filming hometowns on the same day, obviously in different cities with a split crew unless they have one guy they both want in their final 3.”

There Has Already Been Criticism of the Two-Bachelorette Format

There have already been complaints about Rachel and Gabby being forced to share the coveted “Bachelorette” role, especially after how they were both repeatedly heartbroken on Clayton’s season.

“Just more gender inequality,” one viewer tweeted. “Man gets 100% of the opportunities. Woman gets 50%. They already shared a man!”

But showrunner Mike Fleiss fired back when a viewer speculated, “I love Gabby and Rachel but there’s no way this doesn’t pit these two against each other. Every guy is gonna be asked the same question ‘who do you like more!’ ”

“Not true! You’ll see…,” the Bachelor” creator wrote.

Fans may recall that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson were announced as co-leads for the 11th season of “The Bachelorette” in 2015, but Bristowe ended up finishing the season solo after the suitors were given the opportunity to vote for only one of them to stay in the role, per Us Weekly.

In an interview posted by E! News, Kaitlyn revealed that hearing that Rachel and Gabby were both going to be “The Bachelorette” at the same time left her feeling “triggered.”

“Because I was like, Oh my gosh, can’t a woman have her own season?” she said. “I just want somebody to have their own season and I just don’t want it to be them pitted against each other.”

“I don’t know how the format is going to work,” she added. “I don’t know what their little system is going to be, but I know how two Bachelorettes felt and it felt like we were being pitted against each other for the men to decide.”

Gabby and Rachel’s “Bachelorette” season will premiere on July 11, 2022, according to TVLine.

