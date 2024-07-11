‘Bachelorette’ Fans Draw Eerie Comparison Between Jenn Tran Suitor & ‘Bachelor’ Villain

A contestant from “The Bachelorette” is reminding fans of one of the most-hated men in the history of the ABC dating show.

On Jenn Tran’s opening night, fans met contestant Sam McKinney. But after seeing the 27-year-old Myrtle Beach, SC contractor in several scenes, many viewers thought he looked and acted like former “Bachelor” star Juan Pablo Galavis.

In 2013, Galavis was ABC’s very first Latino “Bachelor” leading man, but he was more well known as “The Worst Bachelor in History,” per The Cut.

According to The Daily Mail, not only did then-host Chris Harrison describe Galavis’ season as “the most controversial,” but viewers dubbed the Venezuelan athlete as “the most hated Bachelor in history.”

Viewers may recall that Galavis said something offensive to his runner-up, Clare Crawley. He also made homophobic comments in an interview, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans Couldn’t Get Over Sam McKinney’s Resemblance to Juan Pablo Galavis

One episode in, McKinney only resembles Galavis physically. He has the same color hair, similar features, and mannerisms as the former soccer player. On social media, fans commented on McKinney’s uncanny resemblance to the former “Bachelor” star.

“For a second I thought this was Juan Pablo 💀 ,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Not Juan Pablo coming back on the @BacheloretteABC calling himself Sam M,” another wrote on X.

“Sam M. is clearly a tattooed Juan Pablo #TheBachelorette ,” another chimed in.

“Why does Sam look like Juan Pablo….automatically a red flag for me #TheBachelorette,” added another.

“Sam M looks like Juan Pablo. I was so scared when he stepped out of the limo,” another commenter wrote.

McKinney has more in common with Galavis than just his looks. In an intro video posted by ABC, McKinney said his “dream” is to find a wife and raise a family. But in a trailer for the rest of the season, he appears to be this season’s villain, with his co-stars describing him as “one of the most conniving people in this house.”

“Everything he says is calculated,” one of Tran’s other suitors says in the supertease.

Sam McKinney Got More Than the 1st Impression Rose From Jenn Tran

Tran was immediately attracted to McKinney. She even gave him the coveted first impression rose. Her first night on the show ended with an extended make-out session with McKinney. She kissed no other men.

Tran told Us Weekly she kept “thinking back to Sam” when trying to decide who to give her first impression rose to. “I just felt so comfortable [with him] and I knew that there was going to be potential there.”

In an interview with Decider, Trans admitted that “a first kiss means a lot” to her. “It takes a lot for me to be affectionate with somebody and to get to that level,” she explained. “So, I knew in the back of my head that I wasn’t going to kiss anybody unless I really felt that spark and felt that connection and felt that the relationship could go to that level that night.”