Why Isn’t ‘The Bachelorette’ on Tonight?

Bachelor Nation is taking a short hiatus.

Following back-to-back-to-back seasons of “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” fans may be confused when they tune into ABC on Tuesday, October 12 and find a rose-free space.

No, the long-running dating franchise isn’t coming to an end. Fans know that “Bachelor” Matt James’ castoff Michelle Young has been cast as ABC’s latest leading lady, but her journey won’t begin the week after the most recent season of “Bachelor in Paradise” ended.

Here’s why “The Bachelorette” isn’t starting just yet.

ABC is Airing a Special Episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Although “The Bachelor” shows used to air on Mondays, the 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars” has taken over ABC’s Monday night primetime slot time for now, according to Deadline. That leaves Tuesday nights for Bachelor Nation shows – except for this week.

This week, ABC is airing a two-night extravaganza in honor of “Dancing with the Stars’” popular Disney Week. On October 11, the “DWTS” celebrities channeled Disney heroes, and on October 12 they will transform into the villains that viewers love to hate.

According to ShowBiz CheatSheet. Disney “Villains” night will include dances inspired by “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl,” “Maleficent,” “Cruella,” “Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs,” “Aladdin,” “Descendants 2” and more.

For those craving some Bachelor Nation blood, it should be noted that Matt James is actually a contestant on the current season of “Dancing With the Stars.” James and pro partner Lindsay Arnold will dance a Paso doble inspired by the Disney film “The Jungle Book.”

Michelle Young’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Premiere on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Fans will have to wait another week to see Michele Young meet her 35 suitors for new “The Bachelorette” season. According to Marie Claire, Young’s season will premiere on ABC on Tuesday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing every Tuesday night as part of the network’s fall schedule.

The outlet noted that the 28-year-old school teacher’s season was filmed at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa near Palm Springs, California, and the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will be hosted by former “Bachelorette” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams amid the departure of longtime host Chris Harrison.

Young’s “Bachelorette” season comes on the heels of Katie Thurston’s season. While “Bachelor in Paradise” aired in between the two female-led seasons of the ABC dating franchise, it is unusual to go from one “Bachelorette” season to another. There is usually a “Bachelor” season in between.

According to Reality Steve, Katie’s season was filmed ahead of Michelle’s so the later lead would be able to film her season over the summer when she wasn’t teaching.

Fans who are ready for a new “Bachelor” will look no further than one of Young’s suitors who clearly doesn’t make it to the end of her season. Clayton Echard has already been teased as the next “Bachelor” star, despite the fact that he is seen gushing that Young could be “the one” for him in a ”Bachelorette promo, per Us Weekly.

A show insider told Us Weekly that Echard “stood out right off the bat” in Young’s season.

“Producers ended up going with him because they believed he was the best fit for the role,” the source dished. “They wanted to switch things up and go with someone new and someone who hasn’t been in the spotlight yet.”

