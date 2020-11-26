SPOILER: Reality Steve Reveals Outcome of ‘The Bachelorette’ 2-on-1 Date

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM SEASON 16 OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ DO NOT KEEP READING.

A two-on-one date is coming on episode eight of The Bachelorette to settle an ongoing feud between contestants, Noah Erb and Bennett Jordan.

“Noah and Bennett, there’s something going on between you two and I’m going to get to the bottom of it,” Tayshia Adams was shown saying during a preview of the episode. “I’m going to have send one of them home, but I don’t know which one,” she’s later heard saying.

According to Reality Steve, it’s Bennett who is sent packing in the episode. Noah is the recipient of the rose on the date, which will likely be a disappointing result for the other contestants who seem resoundingly on Bennett’s side in the quarrel.

Bennett Has Accused Noah of Being Young & Immature

Plenty of contestants in the house have vocalized their distaste for Noah’s bold actions in recent episodes, but none moreso than Bennett. In episode six, Noah jumped into action during a date that he wasn’t invited to when Ed Waisbrot was unable to compete in a wrestling match. He subsequently earned the group date rose after allowing Tayshia to shave his mustache off mid-date.

Bennett characterized Noah’s actions as disrespectful and selfish, and has repeatedly said that Tayshia will never settle for a man like Noah. Things ramped up in episode seven, when Noah told Tayshia that other men were questioning her motivations for giving him the group date rose. After she lectured the entire group of men, Bennett and others accosted Noah for causing the disruption.

“Not one person here has upset Tayshia, not near to this extent,” Bennett told Noah. “You owe all of these gentlemen and her an apology, and if you don’t realize that, you don’t belong here.”

“I’m here for love, not for breastfeeding Noah,” Bennett later told the camera, “I’m not on “The Babysitter.” I’m on The Bachelorette.”

Evidently, Bennett will be unable to convince Tayshia that he’s right in episode eight.

“Is this, like, what goes on between you two in the house?” Tayshia was shown asking in the preview. “This teenage boy drama is ridiculous.”

2-on-1 Dates Have Delivered Iconic Bachelor & Bachelorette Moments

Two-on-one dates are an integral part of the Bachelor franchise. They exist to take the biggest feud among the contestants, ramp up the stakes with only one rose on the line, and created one last chaotic moment. It’s as manufactured as drama gets, and has resulted in some of the most ridiculous goodbyes the show has ever had.

There was Olivia Caridi, the villain of season 20 of The Bachelor, who was left alone on a freezing cold, windy island in the Bahamas while she watched Ben Higgins leave in a boat. There was also Chad Johnson, the villain of season 12 of The Bachelorette, who marched through the woods seemingly on a mission for revenge after he was eliminated on a two-on-one. His angry march turned out to be a benign attempt to apologize to the other contestants.

Sometimes, both contestants go home. Chris Soules left both Ashley Iaconetii and Kelsey Poe alone in the desert after the most painfully awkward silence imaginable.

While Reality Steve has told us that Bennett will be sent packing, it remains to be seen if it’ll be a moment to remember.

READ NEXT: Krystal Nielson Reveals the Sex of Her Baby