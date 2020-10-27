‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Episode 3 Live Spoilers & Recap

According to ABC’s press release about Tuesday’s (October 27) episode of The Bachelorette, Clare has to work hard to “keep her journey to find everlasting love from careening off the rails.”

Apparently, Yosef confronts Clare on “a number of issues” and when she stands up to him, he does not take it well. So, that should be fun. Nothing like watching a man-child have a fit on national TV to get the juices flowing.

Later, Zach J. gets a solo date with Clare, former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas pays Clare a surprise visit for a chat, and then the group date sees comedian Margaret Cho stop by to host a roast, which goes a little sideways when the guys on the group date make Dale Moss, the perceived frontrunner, the target of their barbs. How will Clare react to that? And is this the week she blows up the show, as Chris Harrison’s flash-forward has been teasing us since the premiere?

Follow along here with our live recap for all the drama and elimination details, but be warned of spoilers. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

All times Eastern.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

