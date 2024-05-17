‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers Reveal Jenn Tran’s Final 2 Men: Report

A new season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” debuts in July and Spoilers are emerging. Jenn Tran is handing out roses, and according to spoiler king Reality Steve, she is about to film her final rose ceremony.

Who does Reality Steve indicate are Tran’s final two men in the 2024 season of “The Bachelorette”? Has she found the man of her dreams after leaving Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” disappointed and single?

Warning! Major Spoilers for “The Bachelorette” are ahead!

Jenn Tran’s Final 2 Men Are Reportedly Devin Strader & Marcus Shoberg

(SPOILERS) Your final 2 men on Jenn’s season, with her final rose ceremony filming today in Hawaii, are Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader. pic.twitter.com/XnxBUrGAs5 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 16, 2024

Throughout most of the filming of Tran’s “Bachelorette” season, few spoilers have emerged. On May 16, Reality Steve got some big spoilers and wasted no time in sharing them.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, Reality Steve reported that Tran’s final two men are Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg.

Reality Steve also shared that the final rose ceremony was filming in Hawaii on March 16.

A couple of hours before revealing Tran’s final two men, he tweeted a photo of “The Bachelorette” star dressed for her final rose ceremony. The photo showed Tran wearing a form-fitting white lace dress.

“(SPOILER): Final rose ceremony is today. Jenn is headed to the final rose ceremony location as we speak, which I’m told is at a house on the coast. This was taken of Jenn earlier today,” he wrote.

Reality Steve Previously Spoiled Shoberg & Strader’s Hometown Dates

(SPOILERS) I know spoilers have been scarce this season, but I can report that Marcus Shoberg is in the final 2 and had an evening dinner on the beach last night with Jenn. Here he was yesterday at the Fairmont Orchid before his date with her. pic.twitter.com/8TdycysrII — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 16, 2024

Reality Steve also tweeted a photo showing Shoberg leaning over the balcony at the resort where he was staying.

“(SPOILERS) I know spoilers have been scarce this season, but I can report that Marcus Shoberg is in the final 2 and had an evening dinner on the beach last night with Jenn,” he shared. Reality Steve continued, “Here he was yesterday at the Fairmont Orchid before his date with her.”

On May 4, Reality Steve revealed in a tweet that Strader had his hometown date with Tran in Houston, Texas. He was also able to spoil details about Shoberg’s hometown date.

According to Reality Steve, Shoberg’s hometown date was Tran’s first. It took place on April 26 in Tacoma, Washington.

He also noted, “A little backstory: Marcus lived in the Seattle area after the army. A lot of his army friends currently still live there. He does not have a great relationship with his parents who don’t live in Washington. So my guess is that’s why his hometown is being filmed there.”

So far, Reality Steve has not revealed the other two men who had hometown dates, if there were four as is typical within the franchise.

‘The Bachelorette’ Premieres on July 8

(SPOILER): Final rose ceremony is today. Jenn is headed to the final rose ceremony location as we speak, which I’m told is at a house on the coast. This was taken of Jenn earlier today. pic.twitter.com/r6Ah5Pfw3f — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 16, 2024

According to Deadline, Tran’s journey as “The Bachelorette” debuts on ABC on Monday, July 8. Each episode will be 2-hours long, as has become typical for the show.

ABC also announced that “The Golden Bachelorette” will air on Wednesday nights in the fall. The episodes are slated to be 90-minutes long, a bump up from the 60-minute episodes done during “The Golden Bachelor.”

A specific premiere date for “The Golden Bachelorette” has not been revealed yet. The network shared that Joan Vassos, from Gerry Turner’s run of “The Golden Bachelor,” will be the lead for the debut season of the franchise spin-off.