‘Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers Tease Tears & Heartbreak: ‘Too Good to Be True’

At the end of Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” a jam-packed preview revealing tidbits for the rest of the season aired. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have both shed plenty of tears this season, and the spoiler-filled video confirmed there are many more tears on the way. Spoiler king Reality Steve has already shared some information regarding what happens during the last part of the season, and now viewers are breaking down the preview to see how things match up.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most of the Hometown Date Recipients Are Known

Reality Steve previously shared via Instagram that Recchia will have hometown dates with Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, and Tino Franco. Windey’s hometown dates go to Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo. Reality Steve has noted he believes Windey had a fourth hometown date, but he has not pinned down which bachelor had it. Some “Bachelorette” fans have speculated that Windey may not have a fourth hometown date, as perhaps something imploded with the suitor she envisioned getting that last spot.

In addition, Reality Steve noted that both DePhillipo and Norris were eliminated after the hometown dates. The spoiler king also revealed that Jones is eliminated at the Fantasy Suite stage, so Recchia’s final two men are Shallcross and Franco. Spoilers suggest that Schwer and Alabaster are Windey’s final two, but there is still the possibility the other mystery man snags one of those spots. So far, Reality Steve has not revealed who gets the final roses for season 19 of “The Bachelorette.”

The New Preview Reveals a Few Clues

Show fans on Reddit immediately analyzed “The Bachelorette” sneak peek released on August 9. There were some jaw-dropping moments incorporated into the sneak peek, including Recchia angry over one man going back on his word in some way. In addition, spoilers reveal someone leads Windey to believe he can’t see himself falling in love with her. Something also prompts Windey to tearfully mention someone having seemed too good to be true, as if the suitor in question proved the point. There are signs that both Logan Palmer and Nate Mitchell are involved in dramatic situations soon, and the preview suggested host Jesse Palmer sends one man, perhaps Palmer, packing after something scandalous emerges.

As some Redditors noted, there have been rumors that Alabaster self-eliminates toward the very end of filming. However, he is almost entirely absent from the new preview. Whether he self-eliminated or received Windey’s final rose, it would seem reasonable to expect he would be incorporated in the sneak peek to a greater degree. The clip appears to hint at multiple emotional moments for Windey and Schwer, to the point it looks potentially worrisome.

“SO MUCH TO UNPACK,” declared one commenter on Reddit.

“Poor girls. Honestly this journey looks like it’s causing more pain than good,” a viewer noted on Instagram.

“I’m so scared for both of them,” someone else bemoaned.

Neither Windey nor Recchia has revealed whether they are engaged or with their final rose recipients. However, Windey seemed to let it slip during a recent interview she is with someone. “The Bachelorette” fans are eager to see both ladies find love, but spoilers from this preview signal it’s going to be a difficult, tear-filled ride to get to the finish line.