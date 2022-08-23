‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Detail Jesse Palmer’s Life-Changing Announcement

At the end of “The Bachelorette” episode 7, a preview for what’s to come showed host Jesse Palmer making a big announcement during the “Men Tell All” show. Whatever Palmer was referencing was a mystery to viewers, and he phrased it in a way that suggested something exciting and massive was coming. Palmer did a fantastic job hyping up this surprise, but does the revelation live up to the hype?

Here’s what you need to know:

Palmer Promised Something Big

As the week 8 sneak peek for “The Bachelorette” teased, viewers will see more of the hometown dates involving Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The episode will also include the “Men Tell All,” and that is when Palmer shares this supposedly exciting news.

“This news is about to change your lives FOREVER,” he teases. The preview then shows audience members looking at one another, confused and curious, before Palmer adds, “Get ready… To new adventures!” Then, the audience is shown on their feet, cheering and screaming, and the “Bachelorette” guys are seemingly doing the same. In addition, everybody appeared to have a glass of champagne in their hands.

Theories about this announcement spread quickly. Dozens of people on Reddit jokingly suggested possibilities, such as “Chris Harrison has called off his engagement and is the new ‘Bachelor.’”

Reality Steve Revealed the Details

In his new blog post and podcast, spoiler king Reality Steve shared the background on this sneak peek teaser. The editing of that particular moment of the preview was definitely sneaky, as it was shown in a way that made it unclear who Palmer was actually addressing. Whose lives would be changed forever? How big a shocker would this be?

According to Reality Steve, “Jesse’s announcement to everyone in attendance was that they all got a free Virgin Voyager cruise.” As “The Bachelorette” viewers have seen this season, the cast and crew were based on a Virgin Voyager cruise ship for all the filming away from the United States.

Reality Steve explained, “That’s why they all had champagne glasses and bubbles were filling the room.” He added, “Great gift, but there were two caveats: 1) it has to be taken by the end of this year and 2) the cruise only leaves out of Miami or Barcelona.” He added his guess was that most of the audience members at the taping of the “Men Tell All” were from California. Given that, he speculated that receiving a free cruise with such a narrow availability time frame and very specific departure city options would work for just a small portion of the audience.

Ultimately, that “Bachelorette” teaser in the sneak peek may well leave viewers at home wanting more. The editing of the preview will probably be successful in generating excitement and hype for episode 8, which was surely the goal. Luckily, “Bachelorette” spoilers hint there is still plenty of drama to come for both Windey and Recchia. The final rose ceremony is just a couple of weeks away, and both ladies will shed tears as they navigate the obstacles ahead hoping to find their Mr. Right.