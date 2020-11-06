‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Episode 4 Live Spoilers & Recap

According to ABC’s description of Thursday’s (November 5) episode of The Bachelorette, “Clare’s romantic situation is close to the tipping point as 16 of her remaining men are hopelessly confused about where they stand with the Bachelorette.”

It continues, “Chris Harrison pays Clare a visit and cautions her that her journey cannot continue on its current path, only to have her make a stunning revelation. Chris shares the startling news with the guys that the cocktail party and rose ceremony are canceled. A nervous Clare is about to embark on an unprecedented path to find her happy ending. Will she get her wish or will Dale, the man of her dreams, walk away? Will the other men be left with dashed hopes of a happily ever after with Clare?”

And the previews for this week definitely showed that Tayshia Adams is about to crash the party, so follow along here for all the tears, drama, and heartache.

All times Eastern.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

