‘Bachelorette’ Star Highly Offended by ‘Leech’ Reference: Report

The divorce one former couple from “The Bachelorette” is navigating continues to be rather contentious. People noted that Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay fell in love while filming in 2017, and they married in 2019. However, Abasolo filed for divorce in January and the two have been battling in court ever since.

On August 1, In Touch shared the latest allegations from Abasolo’s team regarding the difficult dynamic with Lindsay.

Bryan Abasolo Found the Message to Be ‘Highly Offensive’

In Touch indicates they reviewed the latest court documents submitted by Abasolo’s team. He alleges that Lindsay sent a problematic text message when she sent her first court-ordered spousal support payment.

Lindsay was recently ordered to pay Abasolo temporary spousal support of $13,257 a month. He submitted a copy of what he deemed a “highly offensive text” that he received with the first payment.

Abasolo said the text read, “BofA: Glender Ruth LLC sent you $6,628.59 for ‘Temp Leech Money.'”

The copy of what Abasolo said was the text he received appears to be a bank notification from Bank of America, notifying him of the deposit into his account. It did not appear to be a text directly from Lindsay.

It is not known whether or not Lindsay would have known the note of “temp leech money” would be included in the text notification Abasolo received.

The screenshot In Touch shared, which reflects what Abasolo submitted in his court filing, had a note that read, “The sender is not in your contact list.” That indicates the text did not come from anyone saved as a contact in Abasolo’s phone.

In Touch indicated that Abasolo is requesting that Lindsay be sanctioned $5,000. He also requested that he be given access to community property funds totaling $35,000 so he can pay professional fees.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Had Plenty to Say About Abasolo’s Latest Filing

Fans of “The Bachelorette” shared their thoughts online after learning of Abasolo’s filing.

On one thread in “The Bachelor” subreddit, one Redditor quipped, “Temp 😭 Leech 😭 Money. 😭”

“I’m sorry Temp Leech Money is so funny OMG. This is so, so messy and on a human level I wish it wasn’t playing out in public even if it’s highly entertaining,” added another Redditor.

“I don’t know why he’s not embarrassed. He’s going to need business after he collects his leech money, but here he is shredding what’s left of his reputation in real time,” noted a Reddit user in another “Bachelor”-related subreddit.

“To call that text ‘highly offensive’ is beyond ridiculous,” suggested another commenter.

“He got $6.6k hitting his account and he’s still bitching and crying. Revealing this text actually makes Rachel seem funnier and makes him seem like a loser. Some people don’t even get payments from their ex spouses. He should be grateful it’s only messy internet messages,” added a separate critic of Abasolo.