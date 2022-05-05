Bachelorette Star Reveals What Her Boyfriend Must Do Before He Can Propose To Her

Becca Kufrin has been engaged twice before —- first to her college sweetheart Ross Jirgl, and later to her “Bachelorette” final pick, Garrett Yrigoyen, per Us Weekly — but the 32-year-old ABC star may have finally found her forever match when she met her “Bachelor in Paradise” co-star, Thomas Jacobs, on the beach in Mexico last summer.

The unlikely couple split up on the summertime reality show, but they reconnected off-camera. In an October 2021 interview on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast, the couple revealed that although they lost out on a free Neil Lane sparkler when they left “Paradise” separately, a more traditional engagement could be in their future.

“It’s something we’ve talked about,” Jacobs said. “I mean, I don’t want to spend my life with anybody else.”

Becca Kufrin Revealed There’s a Requirement Thomas Jacobs Must Fulfill Before He Can Propose to Her

In a May 2022 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Kufrin revealed that Jacobs has already given her a joke proposal.

“We’ve talked about a ring and Thomas proposing,” she said. “It’s actually something we’ve talked about for quite a while now. He jokingly proposed with a paper clip ring once and I was like, ‘I would say yes to this paper clip ring except it cuts my finger all the time.’ So yes, it’s definitely on the horizon.”

But she also revealed a major thing that must take place before Jacobs can really pop the question to her. “He knows this, he needs to ask for my mother’s blessing,” she said. “He can’t get down on one knee until that happens.”

Kufrin’s father, Steven, died in 2009 when she was 17-years-old, per People. Her mother’s name is Jill Kufrin.

Kufrin also noted that she has already had “two very public engagements” and never wants that again.

“For me, I’ve been there done that,” she said. “I’m at the point where I want to spend my life with him, I want to be with him, I don’t need anything big, extravagant, public in any way. I just want it to be us.”

Becca Kufrin Said There is No Rush For a Proposal Because She Already Feels Married

While she knows Jacobs is “the one,” Kufrin is in no rush to get engaged. She recently told OK magazine that an engagement will happen sometime “down the line.”

“We definitely know we want to spend our lives together,” she said. “We really are in no rush, so whenever it happens, I will be happy. He just has to ask my mom’s blessing first, that is all I tell him!”

She also revealed that she already feels married to her beau of nearly one year because they are always together.

“It’s so funny because we joke right now — because, again, we are basically together 24/7 — that we’re already married,” the “Bachelorette” alum said. “When I call him my boyfriend, it seems so insignificant. …whenever [an engagement] happens, I will be thrilled! It already feels like we’re at that point in life, and I don’t think much will change, but of course, I want a nice rock eventually to seal the deal!”

