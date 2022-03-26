Early ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors Include Brother of a ‘90s Movie Star

“The Bachelor” franchise has had quite a few celebrity connections over the years.

Not only did actor Jerry O’Connell’s brother, Charlie, star as “The Bachelor” in season 7, but Shayne Lamas, the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, won the 12th season of the ABC dating show, which starred Matt Grant. “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher’s final pick, Jordan Rodgers, is the brother of NFL star Aaron Rodgers. And on Michelle Young’s season of the show, her suitor L.V. Murray turned out to be the grandson of legendary actor Clint Eastwood, according to Your Tango.

Now, fans can add another celebrity connection to the list, but they better look fast before he disappears.

One of Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia’s Suitors is the Brother of a Popular Actress From the 1990s

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have been named dual stars for the upcoming 19th season of “The Bachelorette.” On March 23, ABC gave fans an early look at the ladies’ combined 35 suitors by releasing their photos on Facebook.

One of the suitors is Roby S., who is the 33-year-old brother of retired actress Leelee Sobieski. Leelee shot to fame in the 1990s in the movies “Deep Impact, “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Never Been Kissed,” and “The Glass House,” according to IMDb. She also received an Emmy nomination for her starring role on the 1999 TV movie “Joan of Arc,” per Emmys.com.

But Leelee’s “Bachelorette” brother also has an IMDb page with acting credits. Roby’s page includes credits in “Big Baby,” “Club Dead,” “Admission,” and even his sister’s “Joan of Arc” movie. His last acting credit is listed as 2015, but in 2020, he worked as a consultant on the film “Birds of Prey.”

Roby’s Instagram bio also reveals that he works as a magician and is a consultant for David Blaine and Warner Brothers Entertainment. On his website, it states that he has performed magic for a slew of celebrities, including Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, and the cast of the TV shows “Modern Family” and “Stranger Things.” He has also toured with David Blaine on two international tours.

So does this mean he’ll be able to work his magic at “The Bachelorette” rose ceremonies?

Fans are already skeptical.

“Is the new trend that a contestant be related to someone famous? First Clint Eastwood, now Leelee,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“I feel like he is going to get far because he’s used to the cameras and maybe has some acting skills. Could he be this season’s villain?” another wondered.

“Guys I actually know this man lol. Don’t think he’ll go far or be well-liked by the other guys. Also mark my words, his limo exit will be a magic trick,” a third commenter chimed in.

Others wondered if Roby has joined the show for “the right reasons.” On Twitter, Spoiler blogger Reality Steve hinted that he has already been warned about several of Rachel and Gabby’s suitors.

“The amount of Twitter and IG DMs I’ve received today that started with a sentence along the lines of, ‘I’ve got some tea about…’ is staggering,” he tweeted after the cast photos were released.

Some commenters noted that not everyone joins the show for love.

“People only get on these shows for fame,” one fan commented. “It’s a great way to get paid in the future. No podcasts without being in the bachelor in some form. No endorsements unless being in the franchise.”

Past Actors Have Not Fared Well on ‘The Bachelorette’

If Roby is looking to increase his fame, he’ll walk into “The Bachelor” mansion with red flags all over him. On Katie Thurston’s season of the ABC dating show, Greg Grippo was found out to be a trained actor who may have been just looking for fame.

Grippo’s “Bachelorette” bio listed him as a marketing sales rep, but he also attended the famous William Esper Acting Studio in New York City from 2017 to 2109, according to The Sun. A source told the outlet that “Greg is an actor” and acting has “always been his passion.”

“He is absolutely lying about his career and intentions on the show,” the insider said. “He’s always wanted to pursue an on-camera career. Greg thought he could pull a fast one on the audience by just not acknowledging he’s a trained actor and pretending to be some marketing guy. “

Grippo orchestrated a dramatic goodbye on “The Bachelorette” by breaking down after he caught a glimpse of Thurston’s flirty one-on-one date with Blake Moynes. His dramatic self-elimination had some fans on social media accusing him of staging the fight with Thurston to further his acting career.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelorette’ Double Season Could Have Another Twist