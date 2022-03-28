‘Bachelorette’ Suitors Include Set of Twins & Rumors Are Already Flying

The new season of “The Bachelorette” has already started filming. Both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” will be handing out roses for the first double lead season in the franchise’s history.

Before filming began at the Bachelor Mansion in California, ABC released the names and photos of the guys who had been cast for the season. Although some were cut from filming, there were two in particular who are still believed to be on the show — and who already have fans talking.

Twins, Justin Young and Joey Young, have been cast for the first time on “The Bachelorette.” Previously, twins had been cast on “The Bachelor” with Emily and Haley Ferguson.

Justin and Joey are 24-years-old and are from Connecticut. Shortly after their names and photos were revealed, rumors that they are bad news started circulating.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Wrote in to ‘Bachelor’ Fan Accounts With Tea About the Twins

Shortly after the cast was announced by ABC, several people who knew guys on the show wrote in to various fan accounts to spill the tea. The twins came up quite a bit, and people had some interesting things to say about both Justin and Joey.

“The twins are Fboys and will get exposed on the show. Wouldn’t be surprised if someone comes on the show to warn them or something lol,” someone wrote in to bachelorwhatever on Instagram.

“Lmaoooo all they literally post thirst traps. I know them. they’re known in NYC for being promoters and DMing every girl ever. Justin was in my dms this past summer until I finally decided to go to a club w him. They’re so awkward. U can tell they don’t want a relationship w anyone. They’re f boys. They’re def not going there for the right reasons. It’s all for clout,” someone else wrote to Bachelornation.scoop on Instagram.

“LOL these twins went to my school. They used to go around and lie and tell people they were on the basketball team… cornballs,” another message read.

“Plsss justin was in my dms every weekend and finally stopped when he got the hint I wasnt going out with him. im just so shocked they wanted to open up this can of worms by going on the show bc so many girls have stories about them,” a fourth anonymous comment read.

Fans have also commented on how young Justin and Joey are, and many think they probably aren’t ready to get married.

“Yikes. They may be 24 (which is still sooo young) but they look like seniors out of high school,” one person tweeted.

“Sure they are cute but I can’t imange [sic] them being 24 and holding up maturity wise up against a 34-year-old man who is well-established in life and ready for marriage,” another Twitter user wrote.

There Have Been a Few Positive Things Said About the Twins

In addition to people writing in about their negative opinions or experiences with Justin and Joey, some people didn’t have anything bad to say about them.

“I know the twins!! Not sure why they’re getting a lot of hate, they’re club promoters in NYC so obviously they’re going to be DMing girls. Justin actually helped report a fake page about me and got it to be taken down. Both really sweet and respectful,” read one post sent to Bachelornation.scoop.

“I understand the concern about the twins but they literally get paid to bring girls to the club. It’s their job as a promoter. I’ve heard they’re very respectful and are nothing more than friendly when girls go out with them. idk if I was getting paid by getting people to come to the club, i’d be dming people left and right,” another comment read.

“The twins are some of my best friends. They are really good guys ready for their journey. The negative comments are insane and are no way a representation of who they are. They do go out in the city and we all have a ton of friends in nightlife, but that is no different than anyone else. Justin and joey are the sweetest guys, who deserve to find love! These hate comments have to chill,” a third person wrote in.

