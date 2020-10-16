A Star from ‘The Bachelor’ Was Run Over By a Truck

A former star of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise revealed a secret during the inaugural episode of Bachelor Nation’s newest podcast, Click Bait, on October 1, 2020.

Hosted by Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and Hannah Ann Sluss, the podcast focuses on clickbait moments in popular culture. New episodes are released every Thursday.

The trio played a game matching the host to their secret. “I was actually ran over by a truck,” revealed Adams.

After spending her first two weekends at home, the California-native decided to stay on campus at Concordia University Irvine.

“This weekend, I was like, you know what guys? I’m staying at school, like, I got this. I’m in college now, I’m a big girl,” said Adams. While on campus, Adam’s trip to the vending machine resulted in two weeks in the hospital.

It was also revealed Sluss keeps “a box of stuff from every person” she’s dated and Amabile once “fell asleep on a first date, my date recorded me sleeping and then left.”

The Truck Ran Over Adams During a Trip to Buy Candy

Adam’s accident happened during a nighttime trip downstairs to the vending machine for Skittles. She stayed in while her friends were going to a party.

While she was buying the candy, Adams heard loud music, just to realize it was her friends in a truck.

“I went out to go talk to them. I’m like, hanging on the window just talking, eating my skittles,” said Adams. As they talked, the Skittles were passed around inside the truck. When she decided to say goodbye, she hopped through the window to get her candy. A friend of hers was holding onto her as they started to drive away.

“The driver hits the gas and there’s like a really skinny yellow speed bump,” said Adams describing the incident. She elaborated “and I’m in the truck and I like pop off and then all a sudden, my body’s hanging, my legs are on the floor of the truck, the back tire goes over my leg.”

Adams says to this day, her family jokes, “If anything like that were to happen it would be Tayshia and it would be because of candy.”

Adams Had to Relearn How to Walk

As a result of the incident, Adams stayed in the hospital for two weeks. She had to relearn how to walk.

“I had tire tracks on my legs for two weeks, fractured my pelvis,” said Adams. She added, “took me out of my running career.”

Her on-campus experience had to shift for her new needs.

“I had to move my college dorm room because I had a, you guys, I had a friggin’ walker,” said Adams. She quipped, “I didn’t have a boyfriend in my first year of college, I’ll tell you that.”

Adams would go on to recover as evidenced through her social media and appearances on Bachelor Nation shows.

(SPOILER ALERT: Don’t read any further if you want to avoid spoilers) Fans may come to learn more secrets from Adams as she is believed to be taking over season 16 of The Bachelorette after Clare Crawley leaves the show to pursue one relationship.

