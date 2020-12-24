Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Reveal Wedding Plans

In The Bachelorette finale, Zac Clark got down on bended knee to propose to Tayshia Adams. Now, the newly engaged couple is letting fans in on their future wedding plans.

“Let’s date for at least a year and be mature adults and, like, learn to love each other outside of this whole thing and work towards a wedding in 2022,” Clark told the Bachelor Happy Hour co-hosts, Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay.

Adams agreed, saying, “We’re not in any rush towards that, you know what I mean, I feel like again we have to date each other.”

Instead, their next step will be moving in together. Now that the finale has aired, the winning couple can be public with their romance. Clark beat out 19 other contestants to win Adams’ heart.

While 2022 may be the target for their wedding, it does not mean they have not discussed what they want. However, their vision of a wedding differs greatly.

“I think she would go to an island or something and kind of keep it chill like and I’m all for the like 600-person, I just love people, I want to do a Wednesday to Sunday, come on, hang out,” said the addiction specialist from New York.

Saying she envisions something small on the side of a hill, she joked, “And he’s like no, where are all your friends, contact your Kindergarten friends, let’s frickin’ go.”

Though, when appearing on Good Morning America, he acquiesced, “she’s going to get what she wants.”

They Are Excited to Get to Know Each Other’s Family and Friends First

Both Adams and Clark are close with their families. Now that they can be public, they are excited to get to know everyone from each other’s life who was unable to take part in the dating franchise.

“For me initially, it’s all about we got to do like the family and friend thing,” said Clark during his time on the podcast. “She’s got an amazing family who I had the opportunity to meet. She’s got all these friends who she keeps talking about that I’m just so excited to get to know so that’s going to be huge and vice versa for me.”

Neither of their sisters could participate. Adams’ sister is currently in the Navy and Clark’s sister had just given birth at the time of filming.

The Couple May Have a Wedding Photographer

During their appearance on Bachelor Happy Hour, Adams and Clark joked Franco Lacosta, the photographer during the wedding photo shoot on their first one-on-one, could be their wedding photographer. The couple bonded with him over living in New York.

That date proved to be a turning point in their relationship. “I think she saw a different side of me when I ran up and was like ‘Franco,’” said Clark of his first encounter with the date’s photographer.

Adams added more details about the date, telling the hosts, “They like totally bonded, I was like oh my gosh, because Franco’s shorts were like something different and I loved it and was like let’s ‘just have fun with it, and he hugged me, Franco hugged me, and Zac was like ‘I don’t get a hug? And he was like, ‘Of course you do.’ They just hit it off.”

For now, the couple is just enjoying being public as Clarky and The Queen.

