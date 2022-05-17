‘Bachelorette’ Favorite Spills Major Tea in His New Book

Jason Tartick is well-known in Bachelor Nation for finding love with Kaitlyn Bristowe after being rejected by Becca Kufrin on season 14 of “The Bachelorette.” But there’s more to Jason than being a TV star, or a fiancé, or even a corporate banker. Tartick is also a published author.

Although Tartick’s book, “The Restart Roadmap,” is technically about changing careers, the 33-year-old doesn’t hold back when it comes to spilling behind-the-scenes “Bachelorette” tea. According to Screen Rant, he is able to intertwine the two topics because being on “The Bachelorette” is what ultimately inspired him to switch career tracks. He has now gone from being a banker to being a podcast host, an entrepreneur and, of course, an author.

Jason Tartick Dishes About Season 14 of “The Bachelorette”

Jason is quite candid in his book about his feelings of insecurity as he compared himself to the other men trying to win Becca Kufrin’s heart. He felt outmatched and out of place compared to the room full of athletes and business tycoons. This led him to diagnose himself with “classic imposter syndrome,” which he describes in his book as “that awful feeling that you don’t belong, that you lack the talent, the status, the skills, the wherewithal to do the job while everyone around you has it all.”

In “The Restart Roadmap” Tartick tries to help others avoid that type of defeatist mindset. He encourages his readers to “identify carefully and truthfully the unique skill set that makes you you and you’ll never feel like an imposter.”

Jason not only dishes on himself, but also his castmates. He writes about his first night at the mansion, recalling, “the more I talked with these impressive studs and suitors, the more I realized that a lot of them had plenty of ego but not very much self-awareness.”

Although he doesn’t name names specifically, he casually mentions an NFL linebacker, a venture capitalist and an e-commerce mogul. Fans of “The Bachelorette” can easily deduce that he is referring to Clay Harbor, David Ravitz and John Graham, respectively. Tartick describes these suitors as seeming “more worried about themselves and the vibes they were giving off than about the reason we were all there – to date Becca.”

Jason Also Writes About Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Troubled Past

Even his fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe is not off limits when it comes to revealing personal information. Although he is using the “Dancing with the Stars” winner as an inspirational story, he delves quite deep when he divulges, “Then there’s my personal favorite, my fiancée – hitched as of 2022 – Kaitlyn Bristowe. In her late twenties she felt lost and depressed, was using painkillers, and was actually living in her parents’ basement.” Of course, the story has a happy ending, and Kaitlyn has opened up about her past on social media and in interviews. Tartick’s inclusion of her story in his book is meant to be inspirational.

Most of the “Bachelorette” tea Tartick spills in his book is meant to be part of a healing process; it’s designed to show how life gets better if you work at it. He and Kaitlyn are now living the dream. According to People, “Bristowe and Tartick started planning a fall 2022 wedding in Nashville, where they live with their golden retrievers Pinot and Ramen.” Follow-up books may or may not be on the horizon.