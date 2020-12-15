Bachelorette Top Four Winner Brings ‘Top Chef’ Contestant to Hometown Dates

Stop reading if you do not want to know spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor Nation fans spotted another reality competition star during the preview for tonight’s hometown dates. Known best for her two seasons on Top Chef, Antonia Lofaso shows up in support of Ben Smith.

“The two people who show up for Bens hometown are Antonia and his sister Madalyn. He trains Antonia at his gym. His parents are not there,” Reality Steve tweeted. “For those that don’t know, Antonio Lofaso was on Top Chef and still is a big deal in the reality chef world I’m told.”

Hometowns look a little different this year, with the contestants’ family and friends traveling to the La Quinta Resort and Club where this season is being filmed amid pandemic-related safety restrictions.

Bravo fans will recognize Lofaso as the fourth-place winner of Top Chef: Chicago and the third-place winner of Top Chef: All-Stars. She has also appeared as a competitor and judge of Guy’s Grocery Games, among other television cooking competitions.

Smith Will Go Home After Hometown Dates Despite Originally Being Reported as the Season’s Runner-Up

“You love her” Lofaso is seen saying to Smith, though he seems unsure. That uncertainty may be what leads to his elimination this week after hometown dates.

The Venice-based personal trainer’s elimination may come as a shock to some fans who have followed spoilers. Yesterday, Reality Steve released a spoiler correction to his previous reporting that Brendan Morais quit and Ivan Hall was eliminated, leaving Smith and Zac Clark as the final two men.

“Brendan doesn’t self eliminate at #4 because Ben gets eliminated tomorrow night at the hometown dates rose ceremony. Your final 3 this season are Ivan, Zac and Brendan.”

Reality Steve opened up about the mistake, writing on his website, “Crazy year. Up is down. Left is right. And frankly, quarantine season was a lot harder to figure out that I ever thought it would be.” He added, “I deliver the spoilers as I see fit. I get told a lot of the things spoiler-wise during the course of a season that I never even run with. I have to vet out what I believe to be correct information versus, well, information that isn’t correct.”

Smith Has Opened up About His Mental Health on the Show

Viewers have praised Smith for his openness when discussing issues such as eating disorders and suicide attempts throughout this season.

During a one-on-one date with Tayshia Adams, Smith revealed he battled depression after a broken back ended his military career and had two failed suicide attempts in 2018 and 2019. He told her, “I don’t mean to throw that on you…. I didn’t want to be here anymore. I didn’t want to burden anyone with problems and I thought the easiest way was to not be around. Luckily it didn’t work.”

He described that time as “very dark,” being saved by his connection with his sister.

This reveal comes after Smith told Adams about his decades-long battle with bulimia.

“I don’t wanna, like, lay all this on you, but, the reason that I’m in fitness and nutrition – I had an eating disorder for 15 years,” Smith tentatively told Adams. “I found out what girls were when I was 15. I realized they don’t like the fat kid and so I stopped eating, started working out all the time, lost like 70 pounds and had bulimia for 10 years when I was in my 20s.”

Today Smith said he is feeling healthy.

