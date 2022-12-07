‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter Celebrates Major Milestone & Flaunts Her Stuff in Grand Fashion

Trista Rehn Sutter was the first “Bachelorette” star of the “Bachelor Nation” franchise, and she was the first to marry her final rose recipient, Ryan Sutter. Now, many years later, she has embraced another big reason to celebrate, and she shared some tidbits of it with her fans.

As People detailed, Ryan and Trista got married in 2003, after falling head-over-heels for one another during the debut season of “The Bachelorette.” They have lived in Colorado ever since then, and they have two children, Maxwell and Blakesley. The “Bachelor Nation” stars recently had a reason to celebrate, and they did it in a grand way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trista Sutter Celebrated Her 50th Birthday

“This birthday just means relaxation and decompressing and resetting,” Trista told People of the big event. “The Bachelorette” stars invited a handful of other couples, including Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Jason Tartick, to join them on a trip to Curacao. She showed off her incredibly fit physique in a bikini while enjoying the beach, the ocean, and the splendid company. “It’s just dreamy,” she said of the Caribbean locale.

There was a birthday party one night of the trip and dinner included a tropical fruit platter, Chilean sea bass, and chocolate cake. Trista noted it was all “just stunning” and detailed, “I feel really blessed to be able to make these beautiful memories with the people I love.” She admitted she doesn’t like aging and getting older, or “the changes in my body and the creaks and all of it.” At the same time, “the alternative is not what I want! I want to watch my kids grow up and grow old with Ryan.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Gushed Over the Franchise ‘Queen’

In an Instagram post shared by Trista during the celebratory trip, she wrote, “Blue skies & tan lines…and the most special of friends.” The former “Bachelorette” star added hashtags referencing “island time” and “where amazing comes together,” and both friends and fans flooded the Instagram post with birthday wishes and loving notes. A few commented on how fabulous and fit Trista, and the group as a whole, looked, as well.

“How can everyone there have rocking bodies at 50??!” read one comment.

“You are glowing at 50! Happiest birthday to you,” added another supporter.

“Happy Happy 50th Birthday sweet, gorgeous Trista! I have loved and adored you ever since the first time you were on the Batchelor (sic)….and have followed you ever since! Hope your birthday is as spectacular and super duper special as you are dear birthday girl,” a “Bachelorette” fan gushed.

Trista and Ryan’s daughter Blakesley added a sweet comment on her mom’s birthday post too. “Miss you and love you so much mom!”

Ryan and Trista also just celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, and “The Bachelorette” star posted a sweet video and caption on Instagram where she gushed over her “real life Clark Kent.” Despite the years that have passed since they first met, Trista and Ryan seem as in love as ever, and “Bachelor Nation” fans continue to adore them as well.