Tyler Cameron Fuels New Romance Rumors

Any Bachelorette fans holding out hope for a Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron reunion may be out of luck. With Brown sharing her recent dating habits on her YouTube channel, it seems Cameron too is dating. Most recently, he has been linked to model Elizabeth Turner.

First reported by E! News, a source told the outlet that Cameron has “gone a few dates,” but also noted, “it’s nothing serious.”

Cameron has not been in a serious relationship since finishing Brown’s season of The Bachelorette as the runner-up. Despite rumors that have persisted to the contrary, the duo insists they are just friends. However, Cameron has been briefly linked to a couple of other models.

“She’s definitely his type, but they don’t live in the same place and Tyler isn’t looking for a relationship at the moment,” said E!’s source of Turner.

According to the source, Cameron has spent time in Los Angeles and New York City with Turner after meeting through a mutual friend. They started communicating through Instagram.

Turner has been previously linked to actor Ryan Eggold.

Cameron Has Dated Other Models

Turner is not the first model with whom Cameron, himself a model, has been linked. Most recently, he was spotted with Jilissa Ann Zoltko in June 2020.

“Tyler and Jilissa initially connected through social media. Tyler definitely showed interest in her and made a joke about coming out to Jupiter, Florida to visit him since she lives in Miami,” according to an E! News source. “Jilissa took him up on it and they have been hanging out these last few days.”

Notably, Cameron was also linked to Gigi Hadid before her reconciliation with Zayn Malik. During a bowling outing with friends, they were described to Us Weekly by a source as having “looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another.”

The former couple were first linked together in July 2019 but split two months later.

Cameron and Brown Reunited Over Quarantine

Following the death of Cameron’s mom, Cameron and Brown were spotted together for the first time since their season’s conclusion.

They came together through trauma as Cameron dealt with the loss of his mom and Brown dealt with her brother’s overdose according to Brown during a joint video on YouTube.

While in Florida, Brown was forced to stay given travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. They stayed in the same house, along with Cameron’s other close friends like new Bachelor Matt James. The group posted videos on social media as the “Quarantine Crew.”

Despite seeming so close, Brown revealed they could not stand each other at the time as they worked through their issues with one another.

“I guess that’s where we’re at, trying to be cool being friends,” Brown said of their relationship now. Cameron responded, saying, “Everything we’ve been through, all the stuff we’ve done, we care about each other. We’re there for each other.” He noted their latest conversations were the best they’ve ever had.

READ NEXT: What Chris Harrison Says About the Next Season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

