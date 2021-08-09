‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Winner: Who Wins the Finale Tonight?

Katie Thurston‘s season of “The Bachelorette” has come to a close — and she has found love. Thurston will get engaged to Blake Moynes on the finale of the show, which will air on Monday, August 9, 2021.

A couple of weeks into Thurston’s season, Reality Steve spoiled the ending on his Instagram account. In his post, he shared that he wasn’t sure exactly how things were going to shake out — or what would happen to get Thurston and Moynes to a place where they fell in love with one another, but that the two did indeed get engaged on the finale — and they were still together as of June 23.

“The Bachelorette” finale will be immediately followed by the “After the Final Rose” special. While the after show is usually live, the coronavirus pandemic has caused production to pre-tape it to help ensure the safety of all cast and crew. Since “After the Final Rose” was filmed a couple of weeks ago — and a lot has happened since then — many fans have been wondering if Thurston and Moynes are still together. Reality Steve confirmed that the two are indeed together — and happy — in his Reader’s Emails blog posted on August 4, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moynes Joined the Cast Late

Moynes was a late addition to “The Bachelorette” cast. He was not revealed as part of the original cast in early previews, nor did ABC confirm that he’d be one of Thurston’s suitors, but some behind-the-scenes footage that was shared before Thurston’s season aired revealed that Moynes would indeed be part of the cast, according to Us Weekly.

“I’m a little bit late to this, but Katie is the one, so I just had to show up. I know that sh*t is gonna get crazy,” Moynes said during an interview on the show, according to People magazine.

When Thurston first saw Moynes, she seemed excited. She decided that he could join the rest of the guys and they could see where this journey would go for them. Turns out, Moynes made the right decision since he and Thurston fell in love — and are set to be married.

Moynes & Thurston May Have Talked Before She Was Cast as ‘The Bachelorette’

After Thurston was sent home by Matt James on “The Bachelor,” Moynes decided to slide into her DMs. At the time, Thurston didn’t really have much to say, so she sort of brushed him off. In an interview on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Moynes explained Thurston’s response as “cold.”

“It was when she got announced when I was like, started pulling the trigger in my head, and I’m like, what if I just f*cking meet her? I’ll just go and f*cking meet her and just see what happens. Like, I think we’re very alike. What if there is a crazy romance there on top of how well we get along… this could be something crazy. And so that’s what I was basing it off of. And I pulled the trigger, and things spiraled out of control,” Moynes said on Click Bait.

Moynes knew that he was taking a big chance on trying to get on “The Bachelorette” again after appearing on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ joint season, but it sounds like it all worked out.

