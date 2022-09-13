In A ‘D*** Move’ ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Ended Engagement Over the Phone

With season 19 of “The Bachelorette” winding down, fans are hoping that co-Bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, will find long-lasting love. However, if previous seasons are any indication, even if they got engaged, it doesn’t necessarily mean forever. Case in point: Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya from season 18.

Olukoya Broke Up Long Distance

When Young and Olukoya got engaged, many thought it was a match made in heaven, including Olukoya himself. On a September 8 episode of “The Vial Files Podcast” with host, Nick Viall, Olukoya expressed that when he asked Young to marry him, he thought to himself, “This is something that’s one thousand percent gonna last.”

However, the 28-year-old admitted on the podcast that it only took about two weeks after production ended for him to start questioning their longevity. “We just stopped clicking,” he said. Olukoya felt a shift in his relationship with Young shortly after they got back to their real lives. He explained, “I fell in love with this woman, and then, like, I’m not saying that she changed into, like, this terrible person, but it just wasn’t the same really quick.”

While the two were in Los Angeles for the Wango Tango concert event on June 4, they got in a huge fight, Olukoya told Viall. “The weekend was not a good weekend,” the Winnipeg native explained. “The Bachelorette” winner had left L.A. and gone back to Austin alone. He admitted to Viall that he cried on the flight home.

Olukoya then called Young once he landed in Austin, and they began to argue again. During the conversation, he suddenly blurted out, “I can’t be with you anymore.” Olukoya confessed on the Viall podcast, “So yeah, I broke up with her over the phone, which is a d*** move.” Not only did he break up with his fiancée long distance, but he admitted that he also did it on her birthday weekend.

“You don’t want to break up with someone, especially your fiancée, over the phone,” he expressed to Viall. But he had felt that their relationship was rocky for a long time. “Our relationship was tough,” he admitted on the podcast. “There’s lots of ups and downs, lots of arguments, lots of fights, and just not really clicking, not really seeing eye to eye. It was rocky. … Don’t get me wrong, we had amazing moments in between rockiness, but it was rocky.”

Two Views of One Breakup

Olukoya felt like the breakup had been a long time coming. He told Viall that he and Young had been close to ending things several times before it actually happened. He was actually supposed to move to Minnesota to be with Young in March, however he began to rethink things after a huge blowout they had in January.

Olukoya elucidated, “I was like, ‘I want to figure this out before I move to Minnesota. Let’s put the moving conversation on hold for now while we figure out this relationship and this compatibility. We have only known each other for a few months and here we are engaged. I do want to live with you, I do want everything with you, but we really need to focus on the relationship.’”

Young, however, did not see it coming. In a July 21 article in Us Weekly, fellow Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, said that Young was “definitely blindsided” by the “abrupt” breakup. In his interview with Viall, Olukoya was asked about Young’s perception, to which he responded, “If Michelle felt blindsided, I can’t take that away from her, but I know the reality of it is, this wasn’t our first time talking about a breakup.”

Olukoya continued, “The day I left L.A. after her birthday weekend, it was kind of already being said without being said, and again, it wasn’t our first time having a breakup conversation, this is our third time nearly breaking up.”

Young officially announced the breakup on Instagram stories on Friday, June 17, 2022, professing, “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

When asked if he would consider reconciling with Young, Olukoya did not sound optimistic. During the podcast he summed it up like this: “I miss the Michelle I fell in love with for sure…I’m not sure I miss the Michelle I broke up with.”

