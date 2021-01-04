Bachelorette Winner Fires Off at Troll In Defense of Ex

Ahead of the season 25 premiere of The Bachelor a former couple from the reality dating franchise has Bachelor Nation abuzz with the news that they are no longer together. After announcing their divorce on social media, JP Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert have had to navigate not only their family’s new normal, but social media trolls.

In the wake of their split, Rosenbaum posted a photo of the two children he shares with Hebert on Instagram, writing “Goofballs are back!” in the caption. Hebert commented on the sweet photo of their young kids, telling Rosenbaum to “Enjoy them!!” She included a heart in her comment.

While the exchange seemed perfectly pleasant, that didn’t stop one troll from criticizing Hebert for commenting on her ex’s social media. The user wrote, “Why are u talking to him you broke his heart he is already going thru enough pain rn.”

To cease any criticism of his ex-wife below the photo, Rosenbaum responded to the commenter, telling them simply to “lay off!”

The Former Couple Asserts That the Split Is Amicable & ‘There Is No One to Blame’

In October, Rosenbaum and Hebert took to Instagram to announce to their fans and followers that they were officially separating. Below a photo of the former couple dancing, Hebert wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways.”

Continuing, she spoke of their commitment to their children and family. Hebert wrote,” We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

She went on to ask everyone to “Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives,” adding “Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children.”

Rosenbaum shared the same photo on his own Instagram account and wrote similarly about their relationship and about their children being the priority moving forward. He did add, however, that there was “no one to blame” for the marriage coming to an end. He wrote, “Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage. I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot of life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Rosenbaum & Hebert Met & Fell in Love During Season 7 of ‘The Bachelorette’

After appearing as a contestant on season 15 of The Bachelor, Hebert was invited to be the season lead for The Bachelorette season 7. It was during filming that she met Rosenbaum, who joined the cast as one of the men vying for her heart. During the finale in 2011, the two got engaged. They were married for 8 years and had two children together before ultimately calling it quits on their relationship.

A source told People that the end to reality TV couple’s marriage was a “long time coing,” revealing, “They have had issues for some time and as much as they wanted to make it work, they couldn’t. They are very different people, but they are great parents to their kids and that is their main focus now.”

New episodes of The Bachelor season 25, starring Matt James, air on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: Madison Prewett Weighs In on Bennett Jordan from The Bachelorette 2020