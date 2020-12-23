‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Winner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stop reading if you do not want to know spoilers on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Zac Clark is expected to be the winner of Tayshia Adams’ heart on season 16 of The Bachelorette. The dating franchise’s season finale airs tonight.

While viewers will have to watch to see if they get engaged, it seems likely given recent reports by Reality Steve. He wrote, “I still don’t have a solid answer to that, but, I think after watching last night’s episode a few things are pretty clear: 1) it’s definitely Zac and 2) I’d be really shocked if she didn’t get engaged at the end of this thing.”

Despite various reports that the couple split after the show, Reality Steve does not expect that to be the case. As he put it, “I said at the time an engagement didn’t happen. Pretty sure now that it did and we’ll see that tonight. That’s just a combination of what I’ve heard in the last few days asking around and what I saw last night. And they’re still together as we speak. Did I get a definitive answer to those? No. But enough, ‘Yeah, that’s what I heard as well’ to where I’d say I’d be pretty surprised if that’s not what we see tonight.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. Clark Was Originally One of Clare Crawley’s Contestants

Despite being one of Adams’ final two contestants, he originally came on the show to pursue the season’s original Bachelorette, Clare Crawley. As viewers now know, Crawley exited the season early engaged to her clear frontrunner, Dale Moss.

After backlash over the age of the men originally cast for Crawley, the franchise’s oldest Bachelorette, Clark was among new contestants cast during coronavirus-related production delays.

He revealed his sister jokingly nominated him at the time, sharing a text exchange to his Instagram account.

After asking for his height and weight, his sister Kat Cannici revealed, “I’m gonna send an app in for Bachelorette they’re recasting.”

Thinking it was funny, Clark responded with a series of texts, saying, “Lol,” “Better be funny,” and “Have fun.”

Obviously, it worked as he showed up on night one at the La Quinta Resort and Club.

2. Clark Is a Recovering Addict

Clark has been open about his addiction with Adams, first sharing his journey with drug addiction and alcoholism on their first one-on-one date. During a deleted scene from his Hometown Date, Clark provided more insight into that time of his life.

After being arrested for what The Reading Eagle reported as “possession of crack and driving while intoxicated,” his father Douglas was called. When he arrived, he told Clark “It’s time to go home.”

During the heart-to-heart, Clark told his father, “And when you put your arm on my arm, when you said, ‘Son, we’re going home,’ – and here I am strung out on every drug under the sun – and you put your arm on my arm and say ‘Son, we’re going home,’ and I said nothing, but I feel something leave me, it’s like that moment of clarity or whatever or whatever it is and that’s a day I’ll never forget.” He described it as the “beginning of a rebirth.”

3. Clark Runs a Sober Living Facility, Release Recovery

After getting sober, Clark dedicated his life to helping others. In 2017, he co-founded Release Recovery in New York City.

“After putting his party days behind him and becoming sober himself, Zac C. started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab, which has become his life’s purpose,” according to his ABC profile.

While on an episode of the Surfside Recovery Podcast, Clark said he wished addicts understood that sobriety is not a punishment, but rather an enjoyable experience.

4. Like Adams, Clark Has Been Divorced

During their first one-on-one date of the season, Clark opened up to Adams about being divorced.

“I decided, like, ‘Oh, I’ll get married,’” Clark told the Bachelorette. “And she did nothing wrong. It’s important to say. But at that point, I’m, like, drinking and doing drugs and just partying and just totally being selfish. I was hanging out with some sketchy people — it just wasn’t pretty. I got arrested. I got a DUI. And my wife left me. She’s like ‘This is over.’”

As Bachelor Nation fans first learned during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, she too has been divorced.

5. Clark Has Been the Reported Winner Throughout the Season

While claims over his relationship status with Adams are varied, Clark has been the reported winner throughout the season.

Reality Steve originally reported that Brendan Morais’ exit from the season left the Click Bait! host heartbroken, but she decided to press on with the show. At the time he claimed Adams and Clark leave together, but not engaged, with their relationship’s future up in the air.

“As for where they stand now, that’s anybody’s guess,” wrote Reality Steve. “Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they still are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last. She’s a SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer. He runs a sober living facility in NY. So that’s where we are right now.”

Despite issuing a correction for many of his earlier reports, Reality Steve has maintained Adams leaves with Clark. Now that Morais has left, he reported, “Here’s what I can tell you: It’s not Ivan and it’s not Ben. So what I reported at the beginning of the season was true. She chose Zac at the end.”

While he does not have confirmation, he has updated earlier reports to indicate they are likely engaged.

