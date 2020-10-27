Reality Steve Confirms TikTok Rumors About Bachelorette Contestant Yosef

The Bachelorette season 16 is truly shaping up to be the most dramatic season ever. The show’s latest drama has actually happened off-camera, when a Tik Tok user, Carly Hammond, exposed contestant Yosef Aborady for an alleged relationship he had with her before he was exposed as the season’s “villain.”

Hammond’s video exposé of rumors calling Aborady’s character into question has been confirmed by Bachelor Nation‘s leading source for show spoilers, Reality Steve.

On Twitter, Reality Steve revealed, “All those who’ve been asking, yes, I’ve seen the Tik Tok videos of Carly Hammond. I spoke w/ her last night to verify the information, she is talking about Yosef, she’s shown me more texts between them, & this all happened this past wknd. 3 videos total.”

In the original video, Hammond tells the viewer to, “Put a finger down if you were talking to this guy that dm’d you on Instagram and then after a few weeks of talking, you found out that he’s gonna be the villain on this season of The Bachelorette. And then, you still give him a chance and he comes down to see you because you guys don’t live in the same state and you’re like amazed at the effort he put in to come see you and how he Facetimes you all day for hours and texts you all day long and you guys talk about having a family and having kids and getting married and all of this stuff.” The “put a finger down” videos are a trend on Tik Tok, when users are sharing crazy stories about things that happened to them in the past.

Hammond then goes on to reveal that while she was trying to open up and voice her concerns after they visited one weekend in person, he accidentally sent her an explicit video of himself “j**king off to another girl and he was talking about how he wanted to f**k her.” She said he proceeded to unfriend her on Snapchat in an effort to prevent her from seeing the video, which she had already seen.

Hammond Shared Texts Alleged Exchanged Between Her & Aborady Via Tik Tok

In a second Tik Tok video, Hammond shared a “story time,” offering screenshots of their texts and DMs as evidence of the exchange. In the video, she shows the text exchange from when she found out that he was going to be a Bachelorette contestant, and he informs her that he does not end up with Clare.

A third video goes into detail about the highs and lows of their weekend spent together when he went to visit her. A fourth video shares the text messages from when she confronted him about the graphic video sent to her by accident. He played it off like he didn’t know what she was talking about, before he stopped responding entirely. After he saw her Tik Tok video spreading rumors about their short-lived relationship, Hammond said he called her to give a “surface-level apology.”

She refrained from revealing his identity, but Reality Steve, based on his communication with Hammond, has confirmed that the contestant she is referring to is Aborady.

Tyler C Tried to Warn Clare About Yosef During the Premiere

During the season 16 premiere of The Bachelorette, contestant Tyler Cottrill had some details about Aborady to share, calling his character into question and suggesting that he was flirting with girls on social media and engaging in shady behavior. On the show, Cottrill said, “Coming into this, I was in a weird position to learn some stuff about Yosef. A lot of being reckless on Instagram and flirting with girls where I’m from who know me.”

Ultimately, Clare Crawley caught wind of the drama between Tyler and Yosef; however, instead of eliminating Yosef due to the unsavory rumors, she chose to send home Tyler for causing the drama.

One of the biggest teaser clips from this season, included in almost all promo, shows someone yelling at Crawley, calling her immature in spite of being “the oldest Bachelorette.” When you pause the video, it appears that the person starting that fight with Crawley is Aborady.

New episodes of The Bachelorette season 16 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

