WATCH: Zac Clark Opens up About Arrest in Deleted Scene

During his first one-on-one date of the season, Zac Clark opened up to Tayshia Adams about his battle with addiction. Now, a deleted scene from his hometown date has provided more insight into his experience as he discusses his arrest with his father.

Deleted Scene | Zac and His Father Get Emotional – The BachelorZac and his father recount the day Zac was arrested, and both men get emotional when they discuss that pivotal moment in this deleted scene from ‘Week 11’ of 'The Bachelorette' 2020. Watch MONDAY & TUESDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-12-16T08:00:10Z

Clark was arrested for “possession of crack and driving while intoxicated,” revealed The Reading Eagle. In the deleted scene, his father, Douglas, recounts getting the call. “I got in the car, and it was the longest ride, which is only ten minutes, but for me, it was the longest ride, because I was so afraid because that’s where we were with you at that point in time,” said Douglas. “And I’ll never forget this for as long as I live, I looked at you and I said, ‘It’s time to go home.’”

Clark interjected, saying, “And when you put your arm on my arm, when you said, ‘Son, we’re going home,’ – and here I am strung out on every drug under the sun – and you put your arm on my arm and say ‘Son, we’re going home,’ and I said nothing, but I feel something leave me, it’s like that moment of clarity or whatever or whatever it is and that’s a day I’ll never forget.” He described it as the “beginning of a rebirth.”

Since then, Clark has gotten sober and now works as an addiction specialist running a sober living facility in New York. His hometown date went well and solidified his place among this season’s top three men.

During a Dark Moment in His Addiction, Clark Tried to Forge His Father’s Checks

While on his first one-on-one date of the season, Clark revealed to Adams he was a recovering addict while telling her a story of trying to forge checks. Describing the teller as an angel, he revealed that when he tried to cash the checks she called Douglas rather than the police.

He recently reunited with the teller, sharing their story in greater detail on his Instagram. His post read:

“On August 28, 2011, I walked into the [PNC] bank in Camden, New Jersey and I met my Angel, Rhonda Jackson. Rhonda didn’t know me, didn’t care what I looked like and didn’t judge me. She just knew that I needed help as I tried to cash a forged check so I could get some quick money and keep getting high. Rather than call the cops, Rhonda called my dad (whose name was on the check as the account owner). 3 days prior, I had stolen a handful of checks from my father’s desk and left without a word to anyone. For days, my family looked for me but no luck. Rhonda’s call not only told my father that I was still alive but where I could be found. He rushed down to the bank just in time before I disappeared back to the streets. Two days later I was in treatment getting help and the rest is history. Yesterday, after tracking Rhonda down, I was reunited with my Angel. It was one of the most powerful experiences I have ever had. She still works at the same bank! I met my hero, I met the woman who saved my life. I got to talk to Rhonda about her children, her faith and her passion for making beautiful prom dresses…. She remembered the day vividly and we hugged like we had known each other forever. In a world that is filled seemingly with so much apathy, Rhonda Jackson taught me a valuable life lesson. Always treat people with love, always believe and always do the right thing. You never know whose life you might be saving. Thank you, Rhonda for saving my life. There are no coincidences….”

Stop reading if you do not want spoilers on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Clark Is Rumored to Be Adams’ Winner

Earlier in the season, Reality Steve released spoilers indicating Brendan Morais quit in fourth place. Despite still being hung up on him, Adams supposedly decided to still move forward and give her final rose to Clark, though the two do not get engaged.

Now, that all seems to be in limbo. Reality Steve revealed shortly before it played out on Tuesday that Ben Smith actually leaves in the fourth place and it remained uncertain if Morais ever quits.

With these new revelations, the spoiler site revealed, “But as for the end result this season, at this point, it’s anybody’s guess. I do not know for sure what happens as of now.”

If Clark does win, it remains to be seen if the couple will still be together. At the time where Reality Steve seemed more sure of Clark’s win, he said their current standing was “anybody’s guess.” He continued, “Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they still are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last. She’s a SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer. He runs a sober living facility in NY. So that’s where we are right now.”

