Becca Kufrin & Son Involved in a Car Accident in California

Former “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Becca Kufrin revealed she and her son were in a car accident that shook her quite a bit.

Becca Kufrin & Her Son Benson Were not Injured

On October 28, Kufrin shared the details via her Instagram Stories. She explained that life had been pretty crazy, as she and her husband, “Bachelor in Paradise” star Thomas Jacobs, had been moving into their newly remodeled home.

Amid the chaos of moving and packing, Kufrin revealed, “Benny and I were just driving and we got hit by a car.”

“Luckily we’re okay, the car is okay, but I am so frazzled,” she admitted.

Kufrin noted that the fact Benny was in the car with her when she was hit gave her chills.

She explained, “Luckily everyone’s good. It was just really scary, so it’s been a day.”

“We’ve been very MIA and I think I’m going to stay that way for a little bit, so I think I need a margarita,” Kufrin admitted.

Kufrin appeared a bit emotional as she relayed what had happened.

The Family Finished Remodeling Their 2nd Home

As Kufrin noted, it has been a busy time for her family. In May, Kufrin and Jacobs revealed they had purchased a new home in the San Diego, California area.

“It has always been a dream of mine to raise a family in an original craftsman home. Pinching myself that we get to do exactly that,” he shared on Instagram after closing on the house.

Later in May, Jacobs shared a video on Instagram showing the early stages of the home remodel. He quipped, “WARNING: Watching this video may cause anxiety. Especially if you’re my wife.”

The massive project came just two years after the couple bought and renovated their first home together. In July 2022, Jacobs and Kufrin closed on their first house.

“So, got a new forever roommate today. Please don’t kill me when I tear up the house over the next 3 months,” he joked in an Instagram post about the closing.

With their first home, Jacobs and Kufrin lived in the house while remodeling. This time, with their new home, they lived in the first house while Jacobs and his team worked on the remodel of the new home.

After months of construction, the family finally officially moved into their second home together on October 28. The moving process was stressful enough, it seemed, without factoring in a car accident.

In addition to the major remodeling project, Jacobs and Kufrin celebrated their son’s first birthday in late September. Their first wedding anniversary just passed too, on October 13.

As People shared, Kufrin and Jacobs met while filming “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2021. She was fairly fresh off her broken engagement her final rose recipient from “The Bachelorette,” Garrett Ygiroyen.

Before doing “The Bachelorette,” Kufrin was the final rose recipient during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor.” Luyendyk broke off the engagement weeks later and reunited with her runner-up, now-wife Lauren Burnham.

During “Bachelor in Paradise,” Kufrin broke up with Jacobs before the finale. They reunited off-screen and have been solid ever since.