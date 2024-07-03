Becca Kufrin Rushes Son Benny to the Emergency Room

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin typically has fun life updates to share with fans. Her latest Instagram story, however, had a very different vibe.

Kufrin and her now-husband, fellow Bachelor Nation star Thomas Jacobs, welcomed their son Benson last year. She revealed, however, that something just happened with Benny that prompted the couple to take him to the emergency room.

Here’s what you need to know:

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs’ Son Had Trouble Breathing

On July 3, Kufrin took to her Instagram stories to explain what happened. “Oh my gosh, it has been such an eventful morning,” she began.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared, “We rushed Benny to the ER, we were just there for the past couple hours. He woke up with this terrible cough, and it was like he couldn’t even breathe.”

Kufrin admitted she and Jacobs “Of course panicked” and took him to the emergency room.

“Turns out it was just croup, luckily, which I guess is very common if kids have had a fever or are sick,” she added. Kufrin noted Benny received a steroid in the emergency room, which was set to kick in for him.

Then, the “Bachelorette” star encouraged other parents to follow their gut. “All of this to say, if anyone out there is ever worried or stressed about calling 911 or going to the ER and think that they’re overreacting for their little one, you’re not,” Kufrin shared.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Bachelorette” alum also told fans, “You know what’s best, you know what is abnormal for your baby.”

Kufrin also explained she had never had to rush to the emergency room for anything before. Given that, she worried she was unnecessarily panicking and “being a crazy mom.”

Benny & His ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Mom Are Resting at Home

Once the family was home again, however, Kufrin noted she felt much better.

Subsequent Instagram stories showed Kufrin was giving “Extra snugs for the bubs” as they both rested. She also shared a photo from the family’s time in the emergency room.

In the photo from the hospital, Benny was in just a diaper, hanging out on the bed in the ER. Jacobs sat next to the bed and reached out to the baby.

Kufrin quipped, “Little dude was still flirting with all the nurses even when sick.”

A few hours later, Kufrin returned with another Instagram story. She wiped away tears as she shared she had received a lot of private messages from followers who helped reassure her after her scary morning.

“I don’t even know why I’m crying right now. This is so stupid,” Kufrin declared.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star continued, “So many parents have DM’ed me alleviating my worries that I was overreacting and that I felt like I was crazy for rushing to the ER this morning.”

She noted that a lot of parents shared with her that croup in their baby was the “scariest thing that they’ve experienced with their little baby, and a lot of them have either called 911 or have also rushed to the ER.”

“So. It makes me feel a little less crazy like I’m not alone,” Kufrin admitted. She then laughed at herself and wiped away more tears as she said, “I’m so emotional right now. What’s going on with me?”