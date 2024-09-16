‘Bachelorette’ Star Misses Son’s Milestone & Fans Can’t Believe How It Happened

A former “The Bachelorette” star and her “Bachelor in Paradise” husband are celebrating after their son’s latest accomplishment. Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are parents to one son, Benny, who just started walking.

However, it turns out Kufrin missed Benny’s very first independent steps. Luckily, the way it all played out it is an awesome story that seems to make up for having missed the initial moment.

One fan commented, “He will be able to say, ‘The greatest gymnasts in the world taught me how to walk.’ What a cool story to be able to tell!!!”

Olympians Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles Helped Benny Take His 1st Steps

On September 14, Jacobs and Kufrin shared a video of Benny’s big accomplishment on Instagram. Jacobs gushed in the caption, “Benny took his first steps!”

As amazing as it was that the toddler took his first steps, the setting where it happened made it all the more incredible. Benny started walking as the family hung out at an auditorium with Olympic champions Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles.

Kufrin took to her Instagram Stories and credited Chiles with coaching Benny to make his big move. She gushed, “I have peaked and nothing will top today.”

She explained that Chiles and Biles “taught and witnessed Benny’s first steps.” Kufrin and Jacobs added that Chiles “Literally trained him on how to walk.”

Biles commented on the post, “Not me almost passing out from screaming I was so excited 😂👏🏾 so good!! OMG.”

In response to Biles’ comment, Kufrin wrote, “We owe you a videographer’s fee for catching these first steps!”

Jacobs added, “Still shook. Jordan was the only one who saw that one coming. Those two were out there plotting 😂.”

Bachelor Nation went wild over both Benny starting to walk on his own and the fact he did it with Biles and Chiles.

One fan wrote, “Benny having the most iconic first steps!!”

Another commented, “Wow! What a wonderful way to achieve your first steps! He’ll be able to boast about this story when he gets older and for the rest of his life!”

Someone else added, “What an epic memory you’ll have forever!!”

A separate comment read, “Becca’s reaction is all of us!”

“Simone Biles helping your kid walk is the biggest flex of all time,” suggested a different fan.

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Were Thrilled With the Experience

Both Jacobs and Kufrin were quite giddy about the experience, even though she admitted she missed the first go of Benny walking on his own.

“This was take 2 but it counts!” Kufrin wrote in another Instagram Story with the video of Benny walking.

Jacobs shared a few tidbits via his Instagram Stories, too. He shared, “Benny’s taking a nap in the back because he is tired out.”

He continued, “Shout out Jordan Chiles, she just coached him to taking his first steps ever. Took four clean steps right in my arms and, you got the magic touch, girl. That’s incredible.”

Olympic champions Biles, Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, and other gymnasts begin the “Gold Over America” Tour in Oceanside, California on September 16. It appears Kufrin and Jacobs snagged an opportunity to hang out with the gymnasts during some final rehearsals.

In the caption of the video showing Benny walking, Jacobs joked, “All it took was motivation watching @simonebiles 🐐, training/encouragement with @jordanchiles and the @goldoveramericatour floor mats! Unbelievable. 🙏🏽💜”

A subsequent Instagram Story from Jacobs showed the family getting Benny some sneakers matching his dad’s. “Daddy and Benn matching shoes day,” he wrote. He used the Young MC song “Bust a Move” in the background.