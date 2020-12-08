Is Blake Horstmann Dating Becca Kufrin?

Following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, fans are wondering if former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin has rekindled things with runner-up Blake Horstmann. Kufrin had her pick of guys when she starred in season 14 of The Bachelorette, but she gave her final rose to Yrigoyen, and Yrigoyen proposed. The two were engaged for over two years, but Kufrin announced they had broken up in September.

After appearing on Kufrin’s season in 2018, Horstmann appeared on Bachelor in Paradise where he wooed quite a few ladies. Since then, Horstmann has mainly stayed out of the spotlight. Lately, fans are hoping the two rekindle their past romance. “honestly all I want for Christmas is for them to get back together,” one fan tweeted.

Horstmann addressed the rumors during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, November 30. “Me and Becca are friends,” Horstmann, as reported by Us Weekly. “Let the woman be single for a while she don’t need no damn man to be happy. She is living her best life.”

He added that there is “so much pressure on women to find a man” — especially women from the Bachelor franchise. “And it’s ridiculous.”

Horstmann Confessed He Keeps in Touch With Kufrin

Shortly after Kufrin and Yrigoyen called it quits, Horstmann confirmed that he and Kufrin have kept in touch. The 31-year-old added that they’ve talked more since her breakup with Yrigoyen.

“We’ve chatted a little bit. I told her I support her, and I hope she’s doing well and everything, but it’s just a friendship,” he said on the Almost Famous podcast on November 2. “We have a good relationship. I think, for the most part, we’ve been friendly the whole time since even the finale. There’s never been any kind of weirdness between us.”

Kufrin’s good friend and fellow Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay echoed Horstmann’s sentiment that Kufrin is doing well on her own. “[I think about setting her up] all the time, but I want Becca to do it when she’s ready,” Lindsay told Us Weekly. “So now that she is not tied down, she can live her best life, which she’s doing. And I think Becca is open to start dating again, but obviously coming out of an engagement, she wants to make sure that she takes her time, and she does right, unlike other people.”

Garrett Yrigoyen Is Dating Someone New

Less than two months after announcing the broken engagement, Yrigoyen made his new relationship Instagram official. Yrigoyen has began dating Alex Farrar, a yoga and wellness instructor.

Horstmann gave his opinion on the relationship and added on the Almost Famous podcast, “I haven’t chatted with him about the relationship or anything, we haven’t chatted in a bit. But I think everybody deserves happiness, so I hope this one sticks for him, I guess.”

Yrigoyen posted a photo with his new girlfriend at a pumpkin patch and wrote, “Happy Halloween. Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch.” Farrar also posted a selfie of the two of them with the caption, “when unexpected surprises make your life better.”

Since then, both individuals have been active posting their new relationship. Farrar posted a selfie of the two of them along with a detailed story. Farrar explained how her team hosted a yoga retreat but a winter storm hit and snowed them all in. “A phone call later and without hesitation he was on his way up to help,” she wrote. “(naturally) we made a mini vacation out of it and stayed a few extra days to adventure.”

