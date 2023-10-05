Becca Kufrin Says Newborn Son ‘Broke’ Her

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs welcomed their first child together on September 21, 2023. The couple, who met and fell in love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” has been sharing some updates about baby Benson on social media since his birth.

“Haven’t washed my hair in 5 days, spillin milk everywhere, can’t consume enough water for the life of me, going through adult diapers like they’re going outta style, doesn’t remember what sleep is, but ohhh so happy,” Kufrin wrote on her Instagram Stories on September 25, 2023.

Kufrin has shared a handful of photos of her newborn son, who seems to be adapting to life on the outside very well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Becca Kufrin Says She’s Been Very Emotional Since Giving Birth to Baby Benson

In many of her Instagram posts uploaded since giving birth, Kufrin has admitted that she has been very emotional after giving birth to her first born and that many things make her cry at the drop of a hat.

“This kid broke me in the best possible way. I’ve cried more in the past 5 days than I have over the last 5 years. To all you new parents out there – just know you’re doing it and you’re doing it incredibly,” she said in a post on her Instagram Stories on September 26, 2023.

Even in Benson’s birth announcement, Kufrin admitted that she had been very emotional.

“Now we’re off to go cry again over how much we love him,” the caption read, in part.

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Have Chosen Not to Share Their Son’s Face on Social Media

After receiving some messages from fans asking why she and Jacobs weren’t sharing photos of their newborn’s face, Kufrin responded on her Instagram Stories.

“Other moms can do whatever they’d like with their own children. We decided to protect him and as much privacy as much as possible on social media. It’s a personal choice that may not please others but that doesn’t mean I’m not proud of my baby. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, and he’s all that matters,” she explained.

Fans reacted to Kufrin’s message on a Reddit thread.

“Lots of celebrities and public figures don’t want their children’s faces out there because they are not old enough to consent to having their face shown to the entire world. It’s more weird that people get mad when people choose not to show their child’s face,” one person wrote.

“I have zero desire and intention of showing my children’s face online until they’re old enough to tell me that they want it. I’ll share photos via text with my family and ask them to not post. As someone that works in digital communications, I know how seditious it can be,” someone else added.

“I love that she made this choice. too many people post their kids without understanding the danger. she’s right too – he can’t consent right now!! and he can decide what he wants to do when he’s older,” a third Redditor said.

