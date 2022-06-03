SEE IT: Close Up of Thomas Jacobs’ Engagement Ring

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have been dating since finding love on “Bachelor in Paradise” in the summer of 2021. Rather than leaving Mexico as a couple, Kufrin broke things off with Jacobs ahead of the finale. They talked everything out once they both got back home and ended up working things out.

“We came back and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment [on the beach during the finale], I think that was game-changing for me. Because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me,” Kufrin said on the October 14, 2021, episode of the “Talking it Out” podcast. Kufrin was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk and Garrett Yrigoyen.

In January 2022, Jacobs hinted that he was ready to get down on one knee. The two attended a Los Angeles Rams game and Jacobs dropped a big hint about a possible engagement on Instagram.

“We’re on the same team yet I’m coming for the back of that jersey,” he captioned a pic, suggesting he wanted the back of Kufrin’s jersey to read “Jacobs.”

On May 29, 2022, Kufrin shared some exciting news. “In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!” Kufrin captioned an Instagram post. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back,” she added.

The next day, Liten Fine Jewelry shared a close up of Jacobs’ ring.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jacobs’ Wedding Band Features a Diamond

Kufrin went to Liten Fine Jewelers in San Diego to help her create the perfect wedding band for her reverse proposal. The company’s official Instagram page shared a video close-up of Jacobs’ new bling.

According to the caption, the band features a .26 carat baguette diamond set in a 14k yellow gold band with a satin finish.

“Wouldn’t have trusted anyone else besides you with this precious. Thank you for everything, you rockstar,” Kufrin commented on the video.

Jacobs seems pretty into his new ring and showed it off in photos that he posted on his Instagram feed.

“The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it,” he captioned the post.

Fans Spotted a Wedding Band on Jacobs Before the Announcement

More recently, some fans seem to think that the couple may be keeping a little bit of a secret — like perhaps they’re already engaged or even married.

In a new set of photos that Jacobs shared on Instagram, fans were quick to notice that he was wearing a gold band on his ring finger. This started a flurry of comments on the post, with many fans wondering if the two had some news to share.

“Why does he have a wedding band on, did I miss something?” one person asked.

“The ring?! Are you married?!” someone else questioned.

“Why has Thomas been wearing a gold band on his left hand this whole trip??” another comment read.

“Ok they are both wearing rings,” a fourth person wrote.

Heavy reached out to a rep for Kufrin but did not hear back.

READ NEXT: Thomas Jacobs Cuts off His Hair (PHOTO)