Did Thomas Jacobs Just Drop a Hint About Proposing to Becca Kufrin?

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin met on “Bachelor in Paradise” in the summer of 2021, but they did not leave Mexico engaged. Instead, Becca broke things off with Thomas before the finale, and both left the beach single.

However, after they returned home and got settled back in their normal lives, the two ended up reconnecting, and they decided to give their relationship a shot in the real world. So far, things have been going well for the couple, who spent the holidays together, and try to see each other as much as possible.

Thomas and Becca aren’t currently living together, with Becca owning a home in Los Angeles, and Thomas living about two hours away in San Diego. However, Thomas commented on an Instagram post uploaded by Becca on January 14, 2022, and fans are debating whether or not an engagement might be in the cards.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thomas Teased a ‘Surprise’ & Fans Wondered if He Will Propose This Weekend

Becca took to Instagram to ask her followers what their plans for the weekend were. “TGIF! How’s everyone getting after it this weekend?” she captioned a selfie. Thomas was quick to respond, taking to the comments section to tease a “surprise.”

“Trip to the mall, trips to the park, workouts with Boops, biking the beach, private chef-in home dinner and maybe another special surprise. It’s going to be a good one,” Thomas wrote, adding the kissing face emoji.

“Ohhhh what’s the surprise dog #4?!” Becca said in response.

The back-and-forth sparked a Reddit thread in which fans wondered if Thomas’ surprise included a ring — of the diamond variety.

“Potential Thecca Engagement Coming Soon – or are we being trolled?” the title of the thread read. Interestingly, most fans thought the surprise will be something else.

“I feel like they’ll get another puppy or move in together before announcing an engagement but [just] my opinion,” one person commented.

“When they get engaged, I doubt they’d tease it before it happens,” added another.

“I doubt it but, [it’s] still cute. Thomas really putting in so much effort and you love to see it. [I’m] low key jealous of them still being in their honeymoon phase,” a third comment read.

While Some Fans Didn’t Like Thomas’ Comment, Others Think These 2 Are a Match & Hope They End Up Together

Some Redditors didn’t approve of Thomas’ comment on Becca’s post, one calling it “clickbait” and another saying that the comment made them “cringe.”

“I really hate it when anyone posts things like this on social media. If you’re in love, keep it to text messages and real life convos. You don’t have to post about it all the time on social media,” another comment read.

However, the Reddit thread — for the most part — turned into fans commenting on Becca and Thomas’ relationship overall, with the vast majority hoping that they work out.

“I 100% thought this was a fake romance for the show. I stand corrected. I hope they work out,” one Redditor wrote.

“…I kind of love them. Thomas is so good to her, which she deserves,” added another.

“I think their engagement will be around their 1 year anniversary this summer. Thecca owns my heart though. I love these two,” a third person commented.

